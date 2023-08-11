I have heard it said and I have said it, “You are only as old as you feel.” Sometimes that might mean we are really old, but I do not feel a day over 17. The 40-something in me can see the maturity, but I also have moments where I act not a day over 17. Yeah, I suppose I am not as spry as a 17-year-old. My idea of a night out or entertainment has surely changed, but I do not know what “old” is supposed to feel like.

My family and I recently attended a wedding where the DJ asked for married couples to come to the dance floor. We danced for a bit and then he started asking for couples that had been married less than a year to leave the floor. He continued with couples that had been married less than five years, and so on. My husband and I were in the upper half of those in attendance for years of wedded bliss. Does that make me old?

The DJ finally got to the couple that had been married the longest … 47 years I think … and looked to them to give advice to the bride and groom.

I was visiting with a homebound member recently and asked this member for advice on patience. This member, more than 50 years my senior, said they did not have any because they were not very patient. Does that make me young?

I have no reference to being old. I once thought 40 was old, but I can firmly say it is not. Retirement age seems a long way off, but I am pretty sure and hopeful, I will not feel old then.

So what is old supposed to feel like and what committee decides when we are old?

Maybe when a committee is formed to plan an anniversary celebration that means we have reached “old” status.

First Presbyterian Church in North Platte is old.

First Presbyterian Church was founded in 1873. The founding members met at the First Baptist Church for four years, followed by a short stint at the courthouse before moving to the corner of Fifth and Spruce streets, which is now Dewey Street. In 1905 the church was moved to Fourth and Willow streets but was torn down after two years. It was rebuilt at the same location and completed in 1910. Ground was broken in Fall 1999 and worship was held in the current building at 1901 W. Leota St. for the first time on Oct. 22, 2000.

This church, like many others around, has stood strong in the waves of changes and challenges. This church, like many others around, still has some challenges ahead but will remain steadfast in its mission of loving our neighbors and extending grace in the way Christ taught us.

This church, like many others around, is driven to serve and will continue with its primary mission of Grace Ministries Food Pantry which serves more than 3,000 individuals each year and distributes more than 76,000 pounds of food. This church will continue with Adult Bible Studies, Mission Sunday, ecumenical ministry events, Vacation Bible School, game night, Grief Share, “Planning Your Legacy,” and all other events that lift up each other and the community.

This church, the body of Christ, and its past and present members are celebrating 150 years this month. While the building is not as old as many churches around and we have lost some members over the years, First Presbyterian Church has remained steadfast in God’s mission to love and serve others for 150 years!

This 150th anniversary celebration is not about who is the oldest, who is the youngest, who can remember the most, or who has spent the longest time as a member. It is a celebration of every member before us, with us and coming after us. It is a celebration of God’s work through each of us.