Today, I’d like to share some thoughts about small things. In junior high school, I tried out for the basketball team. I did not make it. However, I decided to try for the student manager position at the last minute. I got my application and references in just in time.

When the coach posted the two winners, my name was there. Looking back, that suited me more because it was a service role, and I enjoy serving others. It was a lower profile role and not as prominent, yet I learned through it and still attended all the home and away basketball games.

It may not have been what I initially wanted, but it was what the Lord had for me, and it was more fulfilling.

People are already discussing “back to school” as the summer continues. We live in a world of accomplishing and doing, which is not bad if not overdone or out of balance.

Within that context of achieving, people attempt to do the most and the biggest, or they feel they do not measure up or are unfulfilled. That leads to trying to do more than we can, which leads to exhaustion and over-commitment.

People are searching for significance. From a human perspective, accomplishing things helps fill that need for relevance.

However, let’s take a moment to consider teachings from Jesus about how the Kingdom of God works and that seeking His Kingdom through small things can be more fulfilling and provide a greater sense of significance than trying to do more and more in our lives.

What is the most important thing to you? There are several things that people tend to center their lives around — money, family, other people, career, possessions, lifestyle or maybe something else I didn’t mention. These are all excellent, meaningful and necessary parts of life here.

But I want us to consider that those things have a place underneath the umbrella of God’s Kingdom for Christ’s followers. Matthew 6:31-33 says, “So don’t worry about these things, saying, ‘What will we eat? What will we drink? What will we wear?’ These things dominate the thoughts of unbelievers, but your heavenly Father already knows all your needs. Seek the Kingdom of God above all else, and live righteously. He will give you everything you need” (English Standard Version).

The phrase “above all else” reveals that we are to make seeking God’s Kingdom for our lives the top priority, with the rest of our lives falling underneath that main heart activity.

In God’s Kingdom, He takes small things and enlarges them. One example of “small things” is little children: Matthew 19:13-14 “Then children were brought to him that he might lay his hands on them and pray. The disciples rebuked the people, but Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of heaven.’ And he laid his hands on them and went away” (ESV).

The “small” here is little children because God desires that we become as little children in humility and genuineness to qualify for the kingdom of God.

How can you be an example of living out the value of small things? Seek humility instead of greatness. Put others first in your life. Give to others and treat them in the same way you appreciate treatment. Have the right attitude in your service to the Lord.

Remember that the widow, with one coin, gave more than those who gave plentiful because of her humble attitude, sincerity of heart, and true sacrificial love. God places value on genuineness.

As we accept our small place, God magnifies Himself through our lives.