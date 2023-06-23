Many people tell me that they want to learn how to pray. I don’t usually rehearse any given prayer and no two prayers are identical, I just talk to God.

Some of these same people who tell me they want to pray but have difficulty may have a misunderstanding about prayer. There are people with different motivations, so the question may be why people want to learn to pray.

We may want to learn so that we can get God to pay attention, or so that we can get God to fix our problems, or so that we can get God to make our lives better.

These are not good motivations for prayer because they are not God-centered but can be very self-serving. Other people may try formulas for praying.

Which may be fine, but what if those prayers are not answered the way we would like? I’m pretty sure that God is not testing our exact phrasing. I am pretty sure that Jesus was not creating a contractual obligation. We won’t get everything we want.

If we ask for healing and it’s not given, then we feel like we must have it wrong, that we have failed, or like God must have done wrong by not keeping his contract with us.

And even when people know how to pray, it still feels like we don’t have God’s attention. It still feels like he’s not fixing our problems. It still feels like our lives aren’t better.

The disciples asked Jesus to teach them how to pray. But Jesus didn’t offer what we call the “Lord’s Prayer” as a mantra, as a formula to be repeated exactly right to get something from God.

If that were true, we wouldn’t need the other times in scripture when He spoke to His Father in the gospels because He didn’t use these words. Reciting by memory does not require faith.

Instead, I think, Jesus was giving us training wheels. He wanted us to have a framework, an outline, or a theme to use for us to improvise when we pray. In the Sermon on the Mount this is the model prayer:

Pray like this: Our Father in heaven, may your name be kept holy. May your Kingdom come soon. May your will be done on earth, as it is in heaven. Give us today the food we need, and forgive us our sins, as we have forgiven those who sin against us. And don’t let us yield to temptation, but rescue us from the evil one. — Matthew 6:9-13 NLT

Luke records a shorter version in 11:2-4. We know that prayer is important as we connect with God and are in relationship with Him.

We also know that we as humans can be very selfish. This prayer given by Jesus is an example of how to keep our hearts pure before the Lord. Jesus desired that we pray to deepen our relationship with the Lord. If these prayers were meant to teach us how to pray, then what can we learn?

First, always give praise and glory to God. He alone is worthy of our praise.

Secondly, when we ask for God’s kingdom to be here on earth, we are reminded that we bear the light of Jesus in the dark world and we have been given the mission of sharing the message of hope found in Jesus.

Next, we are reminded that God is our provider and takes care of what we need. Then we are reminded that we are forgiven people whom God has instructed to forgive others.

Finally, we ask God to help us avoid sin, temptation and not be overcome by the enemy because there is freedom and victory through Jesus Christ for those who are covered by His saving grace as His followers.

These five parts of the Lord’s Prayer are significant components to include whenever we pray to the Lord.

God already knows what in on our hearts and minds; so when we pray, we don’t have to be eloquent or lengthy in words or say the right words in the right order.

God does not want prayer to be intimidating, or a way for us to impress others. Prayer is about trust, praise and relationship. Prayer is about God’s kingdom, not building ourselves up.