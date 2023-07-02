My great grandfather’s brother, Edward A. Frolkey (1876-1898), was raised on Garfield Table in Lincoln County and enlisted in the U.S. Army sometime in the mid-1890s.

He was first assigned to the Troop A, 6th Cavalry Regiment, and then later to the Troop G, 1st Volunteer Cavalry Regiment.

He knew William F. Cody well and during brief furloughs from the cavalry, participated in several of his Wild West events. He also became acquainted with Theodore Roosevelt Jr. and was one of his Rough Riders.

He was killed in The Battle of San Juan Hill in Cuba on July 1, 1898. He was 22 years of age.

Several days prior to his death, he wrote the following poem (it has been unpublished until now):

Those who perished

In the gloom of the

early evening

On Havana’s deceitful bay,

The pride of our Nation’s Navy,

In peaceful anchorage lay.

The brave, but fated sentry

Has cried his last “All’s well”,

For soon the mighty battle ship

From power to weakness fell.

Twas all through Spanish treachery

Our sailors met their doom;

Through the secret explosion

Of a torpedo mine, or boom.

Spain took a low advantage

Of our sailors true and brave,

Who sank like bold heroes,

To a sailor’s watery grave.

We fought our way to the mountains,

We drove them

from their heights,

And we showed

the dusky devils,

The American style of fight.

We showed them that Old Glory

With her stars and

stripes so grand

Was as safe in hostile Cuba,

As in her native land.

And we will sure protect her,

As long as life remains,

For we have not yet forgotten,

The sinking of the Maine.

— Edward A. Frolkey,

June 24, 1898

Edward A. Frolkey’s twin sister, Emma (Spear), had a premonition of her brother’s death. The year before his death, she wrote the following:

Oh, Ed, I had such a sad dream of you last night. It seemed that you were a deserter from the army for some cause, and were trying to escape the pursuing officers and took refuge in a great, dark forest through which flowed a deep, swift torrent. We heard of it and were hunting for you to take home with us when I saw something floating on the waters and when we took it from the river it was a most ghastly-looking body of you, dead. Tell me, have you been sick or in trouble?

— Emma Frolkey,

September 7, 1897

On July 1, 1898, during the attack on the San Juan Blockhouse, the 1st Sergeant of the Troop G, 1st Volunteer Calvary Regiment was shot through the chest and of the four men who ran to his assistance, Edward A. Frolkey was one.

They carried the sergeant to the river and as they were putting him down, a shell burst immediately above them. This killed Edward A. Frolkey and Charles D. Jacob Jr., the son of the mayor of Louisville, Kentucky. The other two men escaped injury.

Edward A. Frolkey and Charles D. Jacob were buried together two days later where they fell on the banks of the San Juan River.

The Frolkey Family did not learn of Edward’s death until Jan. 15, 1899. His sister, Magdalene (Arbogast) had previously written a letter to the federal government inquiring about her brother, as the family had not heard from him for some time.

The letter that they received in return on this date informing them of his death was written by Walter M. Whitman, 1st Lieutenant and Commanding Officer of the Troop G, 1st Volunteer Calvary Regiment. In it, he expressed his deepest condolences and commented: He was brave and well liked among his comrades — a fearless horseman and a good soldier.

The Frolkey Family requested that Edward’s trunk and personal effects be sent to them. These things were sent by freight to North Platte later that year, as well as $15 from the federal government to cover any “additional” expenses.

Eighteen months later, the bodies of Edward A. Frolkey and Charles D. Jacob were exhumed from their watery graves and brought back to the United States for burial.

Edward’s mother, Marie Magdalene (Chasseré) Frolkey and Emma left Garfield Table for Washington D.C. at that time to receive his remains and attend the national military ceremonies and burial.