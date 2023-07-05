I hope everyone had a safe and happy Independence Day!

We are very blessed to live in a country that protects and cherishes our unalienable natural rights. It is an honor to serve you as part of our representational democracy. God bless America.

As we move into the heart of summer, I have had many questions regarding the status of the former State 4-H Camp, which was destroyed last October by the Bovee Fire.

Both the Nebraska 4-H Camp and the Nebraska National Forest at Halsey are near and dear to my heart, and to many who make the trip to the area each year.

The Nebraska 4-H Camp was first established in 1959. The Nebraska National Forest was established in 1902 and is the largest hand-planted forest in North America. About 12,000 visitors flock to the forest each year for camping, hiking, photography, hunting, stargazing and relaxation.

Finding a way to not only rebuild the facility but to build back something that could make a significant impact on the region has been one of my priorities since the fire.

Since the 4-H Camp was established, residential youth camping experiences have changed significantly. As a result, we now ask ourselves, what modern infrastructure should be in place to continue to host a residential 4-H camp as well as be maximized and utilized by the thousands of other patrons who visit the forest each year?

Furthermore, how might that infrastructure accommodate visitors to the forest over the course of the entire year, not just during the summer months?

I am happy to report that I was able to work with my colleagues in the Legislature to create a $10 million matching grant for the first phase of the rebuild.

I want to thank Jeff Yost and his staff at the Nebraska Community Foundation for all their help in setting the groundwork to get this project going. Jeff and I will continue to work together to complete a basic feasibility study and establish an initial board to lead this project forward.

We will need to engage a broad group of stakeholders to ensure the project succeeds.

Key partners in this collaborative effort currently include the State of Nebraska, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension, the Nebraska 4-H Foundation, the Nebraska Community Foundation and local, regional and statewide donors.

Conversations have begun with the USDA National Forest Service and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The initial timelines are outlined below:

May 2023: State of Nebraska appropriation secured.

June 2023: Begin facility feasibility study.

Fourth Quarter 2023: Determine the site for the new complex and begin fund development assessment.

Second Quarter 2024: Complete facility feasibility study and fund development assessment.

Third Quarter 2024: Feasibility study accepted by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and begin fundraising for Phase I.

Third Quarter 2025: Complete fundraising for Phase I and contract with a lead architect.

2026: Complete construction of Phase I.

This will be an ambitious undertaking, but I truly believe that this is a project that will have a profound impact on the region and the state.

I will continue to be personally involved in the process and will be looking for any opportunities for additional state funding once we can prove up our success in Phase I.

Please continue to contact me on this and other issues at mjacobson@leg.ne.gov, or feel free to call my office 402-471-2729. My door is always open!