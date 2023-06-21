We are in the middle of Nebraskaland Days 2023. The Buffalo Bill Rodeo was last week, and the concerts will close things out this weekend. Nebraska’s Official State Celebration is an apt example of communal, cooperative effort that benefits our town and area.

We are the city that was home to the North Platte Canteen. The Canteen was a remarkable volunteer effort which greeted every troop train that stopped in North Platte during World War II, serving refreshments and food to every serviceman passing through.

Wartime rationing was in effect for much of the Canteen’s existence. But the people of this area donated some of their limited foodstuffs to the cause, and hundreds of citizens gave thousands of hours of their time to be part of the effort.

Sadly, the depot that was the physical home of the Canteen was torn down in 1973. Happily, the people who live here maintain and display the Canteen spirit that was the beating heart of that accomplishment.

The effort that pulls off Nebraskaland Days every June is difficult to conceptualize. NLD’s executive leadership and board of directors are the point of the celebration’s spear. Board members organize, attend, and do much of the actual physical work involved in two weeks of events, giving of their time and talents, missing work and family.

But volunteers across our community, of all ages, individually and as part of service groups, coordinate and conduct many of the activities, performances and events. Corporate sponsors donate cash, and people who work for those sponsors volunteer their time.

NLD is a logistical miracle, whose biggest enemies are weather and road work. And it is mostly accomplished by unpaid volunteers working collaboratively to benefit our community.

The benefits to the North Platte area are also difficult to quantify. We who live here have easy access to the entire celebration. Hotels are full. Restaurants are hopping. Convenience and grocery stores are busy. Gas stations sell more product. Foot traffic and sales at retail stores go up. And the hard-to-measure dynamics that make up city pride are boosted.

Those who live here as well as those who do not have the perfect opportunity and excuse to take in the progress that is happening in our community. The revitalization of our downtown Canteen District will impress all, particularly anyone who has not been on the bricks for a while.

The transformation happening at District 177 lets visitors and residents know that North Platte means business.

Those who wander a bit off the beaten path can see the Sustainable Beef plant coming into shape.

Future Junes will bring our new recreation center and upgrades at Cody Pool that were approved overwhelmingly by vote of North Platte’s citizens in 2020. North Platte’s belief in its positive future is and will be on display.

The secret to NLD is that individuals and groups come together, plan collaboratively, donate time and money, and then supply the elbow grease to produce a celebration that benefits the community. And isn’t that how good things for a society are usually accomplished?

People set aside their own personal comfort, ease, egos and agendas in service of some larger good. Members of a community recognize and act on the truth that combining efforts and resources to benefit a positive cause produces progress that could not be achieved without collaborative, cooperative action.

NLD is a big operation and undertaking, but if we look around, we will see North Platte’s Canteen spirit alive and well and in action in many of the “smaller” everyday positive things happening in our city.

Our fellow citizens are generous with their time, talents and cash. Youth activities for all interests and capabilities abound. Service clubs and other organizations support good causes. Churches and religious groups provide for spiritual and physical needs. Volunteer boards oversee art, entertainment, and charitable organizations. Neighbors help neighbors.

Those who volunteered for the Canteen, those who pitch in for NLD, those who donate time to a good cause, those who help a friend in need — they all know the personal satisfaction that comes from performing selfless actions, doing something purely for the good it does for someone or something else. A need arises, or progress can be aided, and well-intentioned people step up to lend a hand.

Blessings to all who have been and continue to be part of North Platte’s Canteen legacy.