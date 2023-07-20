The Nebraska Democratic Party may have been saved by lack of a quorum from proving that issues of partisan loyalty depend on whose ox is being gored. This past weekend, the NDP was set to take up a censure resolution against Omaha Democrat state Sen. Mike McDonnell. A failure to have a quorum present prevented the censure from being officially considered.

A registered Democrat since 1984, McDonnell was elected to represent mid-Omaha Legislative District 5 in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020. In both campaigns, McDonnell made clear his anti-abortion position. While serving in the Unicameral, McDonnell has proven himself to be an old-fashioned moderate in the mold of Democrat politicians who were last elected to Nebraska statewide offices; think Ben Nelson, two-term Nebraska governor from 1991 to 1999 and two-term U.S. senator from 2001 to 2013. In the Legislature, McDonnell often votes with Republicans on issues that otherwise produce mostly party-line votes.

Given his long anti-abortion position, it should have been no surprise that McDonnell voted to end the filibuster on the bill that would have substantially limited abortions in Nebraska after a fetal heartbeat could be detected, nor that he voted for cloture and passage of LB 574, which had been amended to include a similar abortion ban after 12 weeks of gestation. It should have been no surprise that he was the only registered Democrat in the Unicameral to vote that way. In our age of hyperpartisanship, it is no surprise that some in his party would seek to censure him for those votes. If nothing else, the effort to censure McDonnell again illustrated the rank hypocrisy that is currently common operating procedure for our two major political parties.

Recall that the Nebraska Republican Party, both at the state and county levels, variously censured, admonished and rebuked former Nebraska U.S. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse for voting to convict Donald Trump on the impeachment for Trump’s role in the overrunning of and violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Then, Democrats praised Sasse for his independence, for refusing to mindlessly march in lockstep with the Republican party line. Then, Democrats criticized the reprimands of Sasse as inappropriate intimidation aimed at preventing representatives from voting consistent with their judgment and conscience.

Now, in response to the effort to censure McDonnell, prominent Republican state Sen. Julie Slama is praising McDonnell as “one of the most effective senators in the Nebraska Legislature.” She is criticizing “extremely partisan censure votes” that “drive good people out of politics and serve to only further divide our Nebraska Legislature.” No such comments were forthcoming from Slama or other Republican state officeholders when Sasse was being reprimanded by the GOP. And in the 2023 Unicameral session, Slama moved to censure a Democrat member of the state Legislature for comments made in debate. Maybe when it comes to partisan politics, Slama’s position is that what is good for the goose is not good for the gander.

An effective and durable representative democracy depends upon elected officials acting with integrity, consistent with the truth and based on thoughtful consideration. When representatives act in such a fashion, they are keeping the commitment that is at the heart of genuine public service: to use their best independent judgment on issues that legitimately come before them. We do not elect representatives to stick their fingers in the political winds and make decisions that will create the least waves. We do not elect representatives to cede their consciences to the loudest shouters or, worse yet, those willing to threaten or resort to violence. That is the essence of mob rule, of fascism.

The assertion that an elected office holder must tow the party line — must cast aside his or her judgment and do as told by partisan dictate — is antithetical to the foundational ideal of a republic. Edmund Burke, an 18th-century Irish statesman whose thinking and writing influenced our Founding Fathers, noted, “Your representative owes you, not his industry only, but his judgment; and he betrays instead of serving you if he sacrifices it to your opinion.”

Despite the rampant hypocrisy on both sides of the political aisle when it comes to efforts to censure elected office holders for votes cast, we should applaud every action taken by a representative that is genuinely consistent with his or her sincere judgment and conscience. In a true democratic republic, that is what we elect them to do.