Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen recently announced formation of a group which will study ways to address our state’s workforce shortage. Nebraska unemployment rate is 2%; one of the lowest in the country.

It is estimated that there are 80,000 unfilled jobs in the Cornhusker state. Nebraska needs workers in unprecedented numbers. We need to attract people. We need to retain people who are already here, particularly younger workers.

A broad coalition of strange political bedfellows is advocating for comprehensive immigration reform as a key component of addressing the shortage of workers in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, far from an enclave of left-leaning rabble rousers, is heading up efforts of local chamber groups, ag and livestock organizations, educators, immigration advocates, healthcare interests, labor unions, faith-based and philanthropic institutions, academia and business groups to focus on thoughtful, pragmatic immigration reform.

An immigration system that matches up those seeking to come to our country to work with employers in our country needing workers makes sense. Business and labor interests are urging elected leaders to seriously pursue this solution.

Of course, in response to the request from his fellow Republican governor in Texas, Pillen just spent approximately $2.2 million in state dollars to send 10 members of the Nebraska State Patrol and 61 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers to the southern border for a handful of weeks this summer.

Pillen’s political stunt in Texas is pure pandering and partisan grandstanding. Playing politics is 180 degrees opposite of the genuine efforts to improve immigration policy that are needed and promoted by the coalition headed by the Nebraska Chamber.

Unserious partisanship at the border does nothing to address our workforce problem. Broad-brush denigration of those seeking employment and a better life in our country is no way to attract people to our state.

Many of the bills passed by the Unicameral this year are now becoming law, a reminder — if one was needed — of just how divisive the most recent legislative session was in our state.

In that session, the state weighed in on issues involving abortion and gender identification to degrees that have not been part of our society for 50 years — on abortion — or ever — on parents’ authority to determine care for their transgender children.

Many are offended by what they see as the state’s improper intrusion in personal-liberty matters of reproductive and gender identity healthcare. When signing the bill that dramatically limits access to abortion after 12 weeks of gestation and precludes parents from obtaining gender-affirming care for their child under 19 years old, Pillen proclaimed it “the most significant win for social conservative agenda in over a generation of Nebraska.”

Such callousness toward people who do not agree with the “social conservative agenda” does not help retain or attract workers to Nebraska.

The Unicameral’s education committee chair is Pillen ally Republican Sen. Dave Murman, a farmer from Glenvil. Murman is pushing a bill that will ban books from school libraries and prohibit schools from teaching some of the more disgraceful aspects of our country’s history, particularly around slavery and racial segregation and discrimination.

Murman’s bill is in lock step with legislation pushed by divisive culture war causes in Republican-dominated state legislatures across the nation.

Attempts to remove unflattering historical facts from instruction in our schools do not serve a society’s need to learn from past mistakes.

Efforts to deprive Nebraska school children of an accurate education about our country’s history, good and bad, drive people away from our state and exacerbate our workforce shortages.

It remains to be seen whether Pillen’s work group will be just another bit of the governor’s partisan show or a sincere effort to consider solutions to the state’s shortage of workers. Pillen’s actions leave little reason for optimism.

Troopers and troops to the Texas border, focused sloganeering on divisive social issues, and nonsense “educational” reforms do not bode well for a thoughtful approach.

The governor’s appointment of state senators Lou Ann Linehan, Kathleen Kauth, and Tom Briese — Pillen minions all — to the group is another bad sign.

Treating all people with dignity and respect, genuine efforts in support of immigration reform, and sincere consideration of views outside the “social conservative agenda” can attract and retain workers. We will see if Pillen’s group can ascertain those truths.