The typical path to a law degree consumes three years of law school after first obtaining a bachelor’s degree. When I went to college, oh so many years ago, most earned their bachelor’s degrees in four years. So that is an undergraduate and post-graduate education of seven years, thousands of hours of study and hundreds of tests through which smart lawyers learn that the answer to most legal questions is: “It depends.”

Sure, it would be nice to advise a client with absolute certainty how a jury will decide his case, what an ambiguous contract phrase means, or whether she will end up with custody of the kids. But the truth is that the answer to those questions and most others like them depends upon dozens of facts, often differing but equally supportable legal analyses, and the way that the jurors or judge will interpret the facts and law.

Lawyers learn that there are multiple sides to virtually every story.

For a simple example, often both drivers whose vehicles collide in an intersection claim that they had the green light. Who is at fault for causing that wreck? If a jury is called on to answer that question, it will consider evidence admitted at trial and the judge’s jury instructions setting forth the applicable law to decide who is at fault.

Who sits on the jury, what evidence gets admitted, what will be in the instructions and many other factors that might influence the outcome all depend on multiple unknowns. So who is at fault? Really, it depends.

If we are honest, very few issues of any concern can be answered with a simple, quickly-decided “yes” or “no.” Regardless of perceived comfort in the belief that decisions present black and white alternatives — one correct, one wrong — we exist in a world of gray filled with subtlety, nuance, uncertainty and the unknown.

Trial and error produce much of our working knowledge. Making the best of the situation serves as a common and entirely acceptable state of affairs for most circumstances.

We know full well that there are so many situations in which a small twist to a seemingly minor detail may produce an entirely different outcome. So why is it so difficult to acknowledge “it depends” as the answer to many questions?

More curiously, why are we so eager to fall in line behind someone who claims to have all the answers? Why is it so easy to swallow — hook, line, sinker — the fallacy of those claiming to know simple solutions to monumental, long-term problems?

We must know in our minds that that there is no easy fix for an issue that for decades has proved as difficult as, say, international immigration. Yet our hearts, time and time again, fall for someone claiming the ability to implement a simple, fool-proof solution.

A friend who has served many years in local elective offices tells me that, when it comes to stubborn problems of policy, the most dangerous and at the same time alluring statements begin with the phrase: “All you have to do is …”

Such pronouncements appeal to our desire to believe simple solutions exist despite all evidence to the contrary; they also plant seeds of distrust of those we thought enough of to elect. And such statements are almost always wrong. If a persistent problem could be easily solved, it would have been fixed long ago.

Embracing the truth of “it depends” as the answer to many difficult questions requires no abandonment of principles. In fact, honest recognition of how little can be known with absolute certainty amplifies the importance of a solid foundation in bedrock values.

Knowing the power of the current, wind and waves reinforces the necessity of an accurate compass.

When the search for the correct path is obscured and uncertain, the ultimate destination must never be unclear or forgotten. One must know where he or she seeks to end up, but any delusion that the journey will be simple is unhelpful and usually inaccurate.

In her 2022 epic novel, “The Books of Jacob,” Olga Tokarczuk writes, “There is nothing that brings greater relief than the certainty that there is someone who really knows. For we ordinary people never have such certainty.”

The ultimate lesson of the novel confirms something we already understand: that we ordinary people lacking certainty are actually correct, and the charlatan with the cure-all snake oil presents the real danger.