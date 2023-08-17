Nebraska Diplomats bills itself as the largest organization of its kind in Nebraska; its aim is to connect Nebraska leaders around issues of economic development without political, organizational or geographic restrictions. At its annual awards banquet last week in Kearney, the organization named North Platte its Community of the Year in recognition of our city’s economic growth. This recognition was the second such statewide honor in three years, the first being the Governor’s Showcase Community Award in 2021.

Let that sink in. And consider how much difference a decade of our community’s commitment to working together has made.

Sustainable Beef’s investment of $325 million to construct its 875-employee, 1,500-head-per-day packing plant has made its share of deserved headlines. We already enjoy the fruits of recent renovation of our historic downtown, the Canteen District. The $85 million transition of the old mall to a modern shopping, residential and restaurant destination, District 177, is coming into form. The industrial rail park near Hershey was designated Nebraska’s first inland port authority and is projected to produce a $1.8 billion annual economic impact and generate 1,000 jobs. Great Plains Health continues its growth to meet the commitment to be our region’s premier health care provider. The ”Shot in the Arm” and other housing incentives are beginning to chip into the shortage of available residences. In 2020, we voted overwhelmingly to continue funding of the Quality Growth Fund from a portion of city sales tax. In 2022 by a margin of almost 2-to-1, voters agreed to impose a half-cent city sales tax to fund improvement of our Recreation Center, Cody Pool and skate park.

Many common threads run through the social fabric of progress being created and sustained right here. It is no coincidence that the Nebraska Diplomats’ focus on making connections without concern for political, organizational or geographic identification is one of the thickest and brightest of those common threads. A major characteristic shared by North Platte’s recent accomplishments is the coming together of citizens, governmental entities, organizations and businesses to move our community forward, to pave the path for a bright future, to reject the divisive, partisan negativity that had come to dominate our town’s public discourse.

Successful modern communities, places where people want to live, recognize and act on the truth that stagnation and decline are the fruits of stubborn insistence, despite generations of evidence to the contrary, that “free market” forces are universal solutions. Sometime private means by itself is not enough; a community’s collective resources marshalled by its governments are required for progress.

As an example, just 10 years ago, tax increment financing had been so demagogued by a small but vocal minority of our fellow citizens that applications for TIF had virtually ceased. Locally, TIF had become a political boogeyman and known source of exaggerated contention. Then citizens and civic leadership began thoughtfully and honestly advocating for the utility of TIF. A majority of citizens elected and supported such leaders. Developers again sought TIF, and applications were given genuine consideration. Deserving projects were approved, often with two or three “no” votes from what is now a minority of city council members who regularly oppose efforts to bring improvement to town that partially involves public funds. But without TIF, many of the projects that were the basis of recent statewide recognition and are the foundation of North Platte’s future would never have moved past the drawing board.

And the dramatic transformation of District 177 would be so much wishful thinking if city hall had not approved District 177’s designation as an employment enhancement area allowing for additional tax on sales on that property to help fund the cost of renovation. That designation could not even be an imagined possibility in North Platte in 2010.

But we are no longer hostage to loud sloganeering at public meetings based on partisan, ideological hostility to economic development incentives. In North Platte, we recognize the utility of coming together, as individual citizens combining personal efforts and a collective society utilizing public resources, to support projects that make our city a better place to live and raise a family. If we look, we see progress in our community. We see good things happening for our fellow citizens. We see how different it could have been if the course we were on not so long ago had not changed.

Let that sink in. And again consider how much difference a decade of our community’s commitment to working together has made.