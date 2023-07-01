Many years ago, I was one of the members of the Riders of the Blue Sage 4-H Horse Club that my parents and many other parents helped put together each spring, summer and fall.

We were busy early spring practicing with our horses and getting them ready for horse shows and parades around Lincoln County, and sometimes we traveled a bit further in our beautiful state to ride. We did this pretty much all summer long.

I don’t really know how my parents did it all, but they certainly tried. I want to commend all parents of every kid that was involved in 4-H — everyone helped each other. And not just one summer, but several summers until we were too old to be in 4-H activities or had gone off to college or business schools.

My dad took care of our horses even when we were gone and not riding much. In fact, when I had my boys and our own home, we had a small pasture to run some horses in and my beautiful little brown Koko helped me raise my two boys.

This time of year with the Fourth of July approaching always brings back many memories for me and my family.

Both of my parents are gone now, but the memories of all they did for my brother and I are still with me. The hours involved, the getting up earlier than usual to get horses in from the pasture, the packing up of all we might need for the long day ahead. With riding in parades, a horse show or two and just being prepared for whatever might happen on our little journey for that weekend.

I remember riding in the Sutherland Fourth of July parade almost every single year that we were in 4-H horse club activities. We had matching shirts, which our mothers made. We had matching white and blue fancy overlays for our saddle blankets and some carried flags.

Others rode in pairs throughout downtown Sutherland and other small towns as well. Many memories, all good memories — we were a family oriented group and it kept most of us from getting into trouble, at least for the time being.

The hours our parents put into all of these weekend events throughout the summer was just amazing. We all had a good time competing in 4-H horse club shows around the neighboring counties and practicing with our horses throughout each week to just get prepared for the weekend. It kept us out of trouble, most of the time, anyway.

Having friends through the 4-H club, helping the younger kids with their horses would keep you pretty busy, usually. And just working hard to get all the chores done during the week so we could go to horse shows on the weekends was a steadfast goal in mind for all of us 4-H families.

I had my two sons in 4-H for awhile also, but with my antique business and raising the boys and hauling them around to the shows, I did not get to do as much as I wanted to with them but I tried for awhile. And then I realized that I was doing it more for myself than for what they really wanted to do. Times had changed and our lives were completely different.

We lived in the country — thank you to my parents — and I always felt so lucky and fortunate to have done that myself as well as when we were married with children. "Nothing like the country life," my dad always said and I still feel that today.

I have never once regretted the time I spent with my boys, whether it was sports in school, family vacations camping, whatever. We also traveled around to horseshoe competitions with my parents. I noticed that the boys were wanting to pitch horseshoes with my dad — so we let the 4-H activities go and tried to follow my dad.

One thing about it, we did not have to get up early and corral the horses — we just packed our old used mini motorhome with horseshoes and food supplies for our next tournament.

Sometimes I would help keep score but otherwise, I had the fun of just watching everyone having a good time. I think they still have a horseshoe pitching event every so often in Cody Park here in North Platte, but I haven’t been to one for quite awhile.

My dad and many of his friends as well as my two sons helped to make those horseshoe pitching pits. I am so happy to see they are still being used and helping to make others enjoy what my family loved doing all those times many years ago.

Memories are probably one of our best “possessions.” Sometimes we need a reminder of that when we are going too fast and not taking the time to enjoy every single moment. Sometimes we get caught up in our daily routines — work and keeping up a home for your family — it just all seems to fly by in such a hurry.

So, please take time out to enjoy special moments with your family and treasure those moments — lock them in your memory vault and bring a few out each day to remind you why we are here and why we want to do all we can as a family unit.

I have always said that antiques are a lot like playing horseshoes — you win some and you lose some. You can stay as busy as you want to in the antique collecting game of life or you can just spend a few hours and enjoy one or two special categories.

We all have woven a story of our lives and sometimes we just need to slow down a bit and look back over all we have accomplished in family life as well as our work lives. We have a lot to be thankful for, absolutely, and sometimes we get in a big toot and forget to take time out to really enjoy those special times with family and friends.

I think the Fourth of July is one of the most awesome holidays we have. The true meaning of the Fourth, of course, is the most important thing. But just taking the time out to spend with family and friends is what this holiday is truly about. I hope everyone will have the best Fourth ever. Be safe also. Please remember to take a few moments to thank our ancestors for creating our great nation and the freedoms they have created for everyone in our great USA.

And just a reminder: I have started my antique classes at Wild Bill's here in North Platte on Tuesday evenings. WE start about 5 p.m. with visiting and a quick bite to eat and then we talk about the wonderful and fun items you have each brought for “show and tell.” I do charge $5 for each person attending the classes.

I love the stories of family heirlooms, and I love the cute and quirky things people have collected over the years. But the story of each and every item is the most valuable and important part of everyone’s history and memory book. They are a photo album of our lives and how to pass these memories on to family today.

Some of these things are the many reasons I have kept my antique classes going all these years. What it's worth and what is it history, it's story, those are the questions we should all have for generations to come.

Have a beautiful and safe Fourth of July everyone. I hope to see you here next week — same time, same place. Have a great holiday.