If you have ever attended my antique classes (which, by the way, I am having again) you probably already know how fast I can jump subjects on you during class and then forget som how to not get back on track.

I had a small class last night but it was great seeing what everyone brought — I love having my classes and I truly love to see what everyone brings.

As I do not always have permission to publicize my photos from class, I try to be very careful in that direction. But sometimes I just have to take a chance and write about a special “something” that was brought in and discussed.

Several things brought in recently were very interesting and everything is always a spark for continuing my classes as long as the old girl can handle it.

Thanks for not minding me sitting while talking, because of my arthritis. It sure helps the old gal to think better because I think better sitting down. I think my “thinker” is on vacation a lot these days — but thanks for hanging in there with me.

And, if anyone has some special ideas or anything to help the old girl, please write me at my P.O. Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688.

My photo this week has a jumble of things in it. A photo of my older son in uniform when he was in the Navy. A pedestal glass candy dish similar to the one my great grandma had sitting on her dining room table filled with yummy pink mints and I always had one every time we visited her. A special painting from a friend, and many small little reminders of so many people I have lost through the years. A cardinal which reminds me of all the lives I have been touched by throughout my life.

I am so very lucky to have both my boys here in North Platte and their families close by. Sometimes we need to slow down and take a long look at how much I enjoy them being in the North Platte area.

With a very busy week ahead — meaning Nebraskaland Days — it is always fun to read about and enjoy the photos in the paper. I don’t have the opportunity to attend like I should any more because of using a cane, but I love to read about it all in the Telegraph and hear about it all from friends who have gone to all the events.

We have loads of people walking through the CR Rustic Antique Mall (per the owners) and I am so grateful that North Platte has this antique shopping area for our town. Stop by and tell them that Judy sent you, please.

That might get me out of the doghouse for not coming in and sprucing up my booth more often. I love to bring in different items — my mind says “yes” but my body says “maybe” on certain days.

I am sure some of you recognize those feelings talking to you also? And please get a list of all the antique shops in our area — there is a complete list of shops on the counter. Grab one and keep it in your vehicle as a reminder to stop by and shop a little or visit with the owners or both.

And enjoy a little time for yourself and a friend or two. Always more fun to shop with a friend along! They can always be blamed later for you buying something you feel a little guilty about doing, but so glad you have that special item sitting in your home now to enjoy it every single day.

Antiques — this game of finding “old things” throughout has been a lifesaver for me in so many ways. I traveled a lot with dear friends through the years of hunting for collectibles and other treasures to bring home and resell, and I have always said that those many trips were my life boat.

I have had arthritis since I was not yet a teenager — and sometimes it really “talks” to me — but I am one of the very lucky ones who have had lots of advice and many suggestions to get through it. I just need to listen better and “do” better with that advice.

My two sons used to travel with me and a friend and her son also — fun trips to auctions. My boys would help carry items and boxes for other collectors who have been busy buying. How fun it is when you get home and start going through our boxes of stuff and find a few gems included and will be enjoyed for another generation?

The cardinal and the angel in my photo this week were items given to me when I lost a very dear friend, and her family has kept me in thoughts and activities ever since. We are all busy these days, and time just seems to slip away. Before we realize that we may not have been in touch like we wanted to be, so we try harder in the weeks to come. Just looking at the things sitting on my dry sink by the front door are daily reminders of how much all has been a treasure indeed.

Hoping everyone stays safe and has had a great time this past week with the Nebraskaland Days activities and events. We need to remember to thank all of the businesses in North Platte and the surrounding areas for providing us all with a variety of shopping and educational activities as well as athletic events going on.

We have the beautiful Prairie Arts Center and so many fun shops downtown, and of course, the antique shop is just across the street from the Art Center. All shops in the North Platte area and surrounding towns thank the out-of-town activity this week and it’s nice reminder that we do live in the wonderful state of Nebraska.

This time of year is a big reminder with rodeos and county fairs coming up soon. It is always a fun and yet very busy time for most families.

Enjoy your summer activities. Be safe out there and please remember to visit all the great shops we have in the North Platte area. Until next week’s column, hope you are busy with family and friends making all kinds of fun and great memories. Take care everyone.