I think I may have used a similar photo before in one of my columns, but this photo is a bit different. It has just a few of my “favorite things” I have collected through the many years of my antiquing and collecting. There have been many treasure hunts and each and every single item on the top of my pie safe has a story of its own.

The wreath hanging on the wall is getting pretty old — it was given to me by my “bestest" friend in the whole wide world. She is gone now and very much missed. She was my “partner in crime” when we went antiquing. We could hit the road and just about spin a bottle to see which way we were going to go.

She had the most beautiful collection of Red Wing Stoneware that I have ever seen, but she loved vintage furniture as well and she had a great place to display it all. Good memories. I thank God every day for giving me such a sweet friend and her husband was always swayed on letting her go on my buying trips because he knew how much she loved looking for the treasures — just as much if not more than I did.

Making memories on these trips is sometimes all we may have to hang on to throughout the rest of our lives — and I am the lucky one to have a full album or maybe several albums of beautiful memories down our antique tripping road.

As most of you know already, I have been in the business of collecting, hunting, purchasing and buying and selling precious finds for many years.

Sometimes I need to remind myself that I don’t really need to go out and keep buying more beautiful keepers, because I don't have the time to sell them anymore. That means I'll just want to keep them longer for myself.

However, I am doing better about deciding what to keep and what to let go, eventually. But there is a very fine line here as far as I will go with sorting out my “goodies.”

I tell everyone that they are reminders of so many fun and wonderful trips with friends when we used to go “hunting” for treasures.

I know I cannot keep it all, but at times I guess I feel like I want to try.

The definition of a collectible vs an antique is quite different. They definitely are the main words being used when shopping or just looking for antiques to write about and/or to keep. Absolutely quite different in one meaning and yet so much alike!

When we are in the collecting business, you get to keep what you like the most — however, if you are in the business of buying and reselling, then you have to look at things quite a bit differently.

My little apartment is popping from its seams at times — but it is just me that has to put up with a bit of dust on the higher harder to reach treasures and it is fun to change out the display areas every so often.

I live in a cute little two bedroom apartment just north of town, and I have lived here for many years. It is so handy to run to town for a few groceries or for a late lunch, or maybe hit one or two yard sales on Friday and Saturday mornings.

However, I do not go out looking to buy more treasures as much as I used to do. No one says I can’t at least look at what is out there and maybe buy a different item and switch when I get back home.

When I duplicate an item I already have, I can pretty easily sell one, but when I have found a true gem it is harder to part with than you might think. Only thing about keeping these cuties of mine is the fact that they require dusting every so often and even a bit more attention than I usually give my whole apartment.

Some ladies need to buy a pair of earrings every time they go shopping or a new dress, but I would rather buy a cute collectible and put it on a shelf in my home where I can enjoy it. Antiques outweigh my theory for good common sense every single day!

My mother never understood the love I have had for antique treasures. The more unique it is, the more I would love to keep it for a spell. Just one thing wrong with this idea — I live in a two bedroom apartment and it is already full.

It is not quite as bad as I am saying it is — but I figure I live here so I can do whatever I please for a little while longer, any how. It is just so hard to say no when you find something you have never seen before and it ties right into all the other “stuff” you have collected along the way.

Naturally, my thinking may be a little bit off the road but I do love sharing my “toys” by taking pictures and writing about them in my column.

I have started going through my boxes these past few months and I have a long ways to go. But I am at least trying to sort out a few things and start getting them on the market so others can enjoy them as I did.

There are so many different types of antiques and collectibles. There are different styles, patterns, materials, age, and many other factors which I usually talk about at my antique classes. I missed seeing everyone because of the Fourth of July, but we will be having another class at Wild Bill's at 6 p.m. Tuesday. We eat a bite of supper and then we have our show and tell session by finding out all we can about an item and the story that comes with it — if any — from family heirlooms to just newly found old items at a yard and auction sales.

I am just like a kid at a candy store when I see everyone coming through the door and unwrapping their “treasures” for us all to see and talk about. I love the stories, and then sometimes, we have someone bring in a "just because" item they purchased.

Our treasures are made of many different materials … different styles … different colors … and definitely different eye catching themes for the reason it was brought to class. That is what makes each and every item different from another … the STORY!!!

Now that we have another Fourth of July all done for one more year, it is fun to look back over the many fun times we have had in the past. We always had to be careful when we shot off fireworks because of the wheat being ready to combine or the alfalfa was ready to cut and all those other things that farm families need to be aware of.

Even today, I still worry about friends and families getting the wheat harvest out of the way shortly after the Fourth of July or close to that date, all depending on weather and if the crop is ready to harvest a bit early. Once a farmer’s daughter, always a farmer’s daughter.

I hope everyone had a beautiful and safe Fourth of July and are enjoying a bit of the cooler weather now also. I need a bit more of summer to enjoy my flowers in my yard — no winter or early fall, please.