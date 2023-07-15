I have held or taken photos of so many different things these past 50 years, or more. I have found out so many things about these subject areas and still am enjoying them in my home, my booth or a storage area.

However in the instance of this week’s photo, I have this particular fire screen embroidered or hand done still in my apartment where I walk by it each day, and each time I do I think of yet another way I could use it or display it in my home.

I’d like to get around to rearranging items at my home so I have different stuff to treasure, but I don’t always have the energy these days. I have actually moved so many times in my lifetime, that I am very satisfied where I am today and hope to feel that way for many years to come.

Funny isn’t it — when we are younger we have all this energy to do with when we want to and then later in life we wish we would have saved a bit of that energy. I am always amazed how good I feel in the mornings and I thank God for waking me up each day, and then pour myself a cup of coffee and enjoy the aromas and tastes as I sip on it through the early morning hours — and sometimes later in the morning as well.

To be honest, I cannot even remember where I purchased this “fire screen,” but I am sure it was on one of my fun buying sprees for the antique shop. That is when I get into trouble and want to keep so many things I have just purchased instead of putting them out there for sale either in my booth at the CR Rustic Antique Mall here in North Platte and/or resell online.

Fire screens are probably not used as much as they were once used years ago. They would use these in front of the fireplace after the fire was out and the embers had cooled, then these screens would be put into place to kind of hide the ashes until they had time to get it cleaned out.

They were very popular in the more affluent homes of yesterday, probably. But I just cannot get over how much time was put into making these screens — so beautiful, just like a picture on a wall only sitting in front of the fireplace until the ashes could get removed and cleaned up.

Since I do not have an actual fireplace in my apartment, I have it sitting in a corner of my home where I walk by it often and can see it from my favorite chair. I just cannot even begin to imagine how many hours it would have taken to make this screen. Many weeks, probably!

I have never really found any more actual facts about this particular fireplace screen but it is one of my many favorites for sure. I also wish I could find out who made it and the year it was made.

When you make something this beautiful, make sure to put your initials on it with a date — you could easily have a trademark of your own. It helps family members to decide who maybe should have the item and would save a few family arguments down the road also

I know of many families who have held “drawings” for such family items — if said information is not put into a will. Which is another thought: Some things are important enough to list in a will so no further arguments. I do not have many family items so that will not be a problem in my case, but I have seen it happen to many other families where there have been questions or discussions who should have certain items. That is when a legal will is definitely an important part of all our lives.

The days seem to go really fast during the summer. Lots to do, lots to get done and even lots more down the road.

I love it here in the country — I am handy to town, just north of Cody Park. I can meet the great-grandkids at Cody Park and treat them to ice cream cones and maybe even a few rides on the merry go round which is so awesome. I truly love to hear the music when it is going round and round with its fun animals and carriages — just watching the smiling faces of all the children and adults. It is such a neat tribute to North Platte — well known for the carousel and its other rides and wonderful ice cream shop.

We are so lucky to have these fun activities here in North Platte. And I think most people who have children are fully aware of it. I know for a fact that it is a hot spot for us bit older folks to take a drive thru the park and stop for ice cream before we leave to go home.

I feel it is almost an honor to be able to have a city park such as we have today — and I only wish sometimes that we all could slow down a bit and enjoy a drive through the park more often or stop for ice cream on our way.

Every time I am watching an older movie and I see a carousel being used in a love story or a children’s movie, it just reminds me even more how lucky we are to live where we do. We just need to enjoy it and partake in the events available to us in our hometowns. I am one of the lucky ones because I do live close by, and I do get to see my great-grandkids often. I feel so blessed to watch them grow up and go to their activities and birthday celebrations, as I will be doing this week.

Just one more very important thing before I close for today: take time for your families. I think God gave us all birth dates so we would take time out to celebrate each person on their own special day — and I am thinking a lot about my four great-grandchildren who all have birthdays this summer and their mom and dad have some fun plans. But they each have their own special day also. Celebrating together is an awesome way to do it, too. This old great-grandma is enjoying every moment of their celebrations.

Everyone, please have a safe summer

Memories of all kinds come flooding in when I sit down in front of my computer, but one thing about it is most of my memories are pretty good ones. I was one of the lucky ones. Have a great week ahead, and hope to see you at one of my antique classes at 5:30 p.m. pm Tuesday evenings. We have supper and everyone brings one item for $5 for show and tell. I’m always anxious to see what everyone brings, and the stories behind each item.