I went and picked out a whole bunch of potted plants for my front and back yards today. It is always a fun time of year — but now my back says “we may plant tomorrow but not today, sweetheart.”

So I guess I will have to wait on that job a few days as well. My antique classes have started again and I am getting such a fabulous turn out that we are having a great time seeing what everyone is bringing in to show us and the information when it may be an item from their family.

I hear a lot about family histories in my class and I am amazed when I find out even more exciting events through the years regarding hand-me-downs or maybe I should say treasures passed on down from one generation to another.

It is so very interesting when there is a story along with the item. The fun part, of course, is when I can find out a bit more of information for the family — usually where an item may have been made as well as the year it was made.

Thank goodness for my computer when I start researching. I could never be able to do it without it — and I am praying that it hangs on a bit longer for me.

I have been doing my antique classes for many years, and I do hope to continue with them during the summers for another few years if the Good Lord is willing for me to do it, that is.

I will try to use my other photo for next week. It is a photo of my recipe box — a metal box with teddy bears on it given to me by my dear friends many many years ago. She even put in a few of her delightful recipes to get me started and then I would add my own from my mother’s recipe box/books.

I do not cook big meals for family any more, but I certainly did many years ago when my boys were younger. We lived in the country and I did love to cook — after we added on to our little house, we even had more room to entertain back then. Not fancy entertaining — nope, just plain cooking and lots of it.

Sometimes my sons’ father would do the grilling of the meat and that would save me from turning on a hot oven and heating up the house too much. But, we had some wonderful times and lots to eat back in those days.

I even remember the time that our dear friends brought down brownies and I made a big pot of chili. Then he went around on his snow mobile and picked up several neighbors — with snow drifts and wind blowing like crazy, he would bring one at a time behind him, and we all had a great time. Then he had to take everyone home again later in the day.

Those are the days you remember the most! I think I have told this story before but it sure warms my heart every time I think about it. He insisted on taking me for a ride on the back of his snowmobile that day, too. That I will never forget.

He tried to scare me by riding over big drifts and jumping others but I just screamed and yelled and had a blast. Good memories for sure.

Recipe books, recipe boxes from family members are treasures for sure. Such wonderful memories and when you really liked something, you would try to get the recipe from them. But, they would always taste a bit different as if they left out an ingredient on purpose so we could not make it quite like theirs — just kidding — but sometimes it just takes a special touch or a “magical” ingredient to make it taste so great.

Recipes, recipe boxes or books are always nice things to receive from fellow family members. It is like receiving a special little note from them telling you that “now it is your turn to bring the baked beans and the chocolate cake to the family reunion picnic.”

Awesome memories of our moms and dads, too, making special things for their families. It just brings back so many delightful times and wonderful moments, absolutely!

My photo this week is of the three drawer commode I purchased from a friends’ parents estate sale a few years back. I admired it so much so thought it would be a beautiful way to remember them by.

I can sit in my recliner and watch TV and see the commode at the same time. Brings back a lot of memories.

She was always coming to my antique classes when I first started them out at the college. Her husband would bring her and drop her off and then come back to pick her up when my class was done. Such a beautiful and loving couple.

Their daughter was just here over Memorial Day weekend so we had a beautiful visit with her and other friends.

But getting back to my recipe box full of my mom’s recipes, it is a treasure I certainly want my boys to have — they are both great cooks, and I love that they do love to cook as well.

I live in an apartment these days so I try to do things in the summer time outside. But to be honest, it is easier if we meet at the Cody Park ice cream stand as I am just one mile away. Some evenings, I can even hear the merry-go-round from the park when I am sitting on my front deck.

I guess our “memory bank” is probably the most precious part of our bodies as it sure makes me go back a lot these days to remember the many fun times with family and friends through my many years of being here on Earth. I am so grateful that God has allowed me to be here a bit longer.

I so enjoy doing my What’s It Worth antique classes at Wild Bill's on Tuesday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. We eat a quick bite and then we start talking about whatever everyone has brought to class. We have a good time and I am still learning right along with everyone else. You just never know what someone is going to bring next week.

I want to thank everyone for reading my columns all these years — sometimes now I have a tendency to “repeat” things. I get that from my sweet grandpa, but, I certainly do love to hear from you by mail (Judy D. Steele, PO Box 688, North Platte, NE 69103-0688, or give me a call at 308-530-4572, daytime calls only, please). Have a beautiful week and maybe I will see you at the antique class on Tuesday evening some time.

Remember, make every moment count because they are great memories for us later to treasure even more. Have a safe week and hope to see you next week, same time, same newspaper. Take care, everyone.