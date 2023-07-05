The North Platte Pow Wow is back at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park.

The grand entry starts the Pow Wow off at 7 p.m. Friday and it continues from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The Pow Wow wraps with a final event at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The event features dancers, singers, drum contests, a salute to veterans and more. During the event there will be many food and merchandise vendors for park guests to browse through.

Camping is available at Buffalo Bill State Recreation area, which adjoins the historical park. For more information email northplattepowwow@gmail.com, or check the North Platte Pow Wow Facebook page.

Kayak cleanup at Iron Horse Park Lake

Wildlife and people need clean and healthy spaces to live and enjoy. Join Nebraska Game and Parks Commission outdoor educators on July 11 for a night of service to local waters — removing trash, while kayaking and having fun.

In North Platte, the cleanup will be at Iron Horse Park Lake. Statewide, other cleanups will take place at Danish Alps State Recreation Area near Hubbard, Lake Minatare SRA near Minatare, Rock Creek SRA near Parks, Willow Creek SRA near Pierce and Carter Lake near Omaha.

Trash bags and gloves will be provided as leaders and volunteers clean up trash from 6 to 8 p.m. local time.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own kayaks, but a limited number of kayaks will be available on a first-come basis. Registration is required to use a kayak.

For more information, including where to meet, and to register, visit the calendar event entry at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov or call the North Platte Game and Parks office at 308-535-8025.

Paddlefish snagging applications

Applications for paddlefish snagging permits will be accepted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission through July 14.

Mail applications must be received by Game and Parks’ Lincoln office by 5 p.m. CT July 14, while online applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. July 14.

Two anglers may submit a joint application, but the applicants must both be residents or nonresidents. The lowest preference point total between the two applicants will be used in the draw.

An angler must be 12 years old by Oct. 1 to apply for a snagging permit.

Permits will be awarded through a random drawing based on angler preference points.

Applicants must include a valid email address and will be notified when the draw is complete. Drawing results will be available by July 20. Successful applicants will have until Aug. 5 to complete the purchase of awarded permits.

Permits awarded but unpaid will result in the applicant losing preference points and forfeiting the permit. Unpaid or unawarded permits remaining after the draw will be made available to the next resident successful applicants.

In lieu of participating in the draw, resident anglers may purchase one preference point during the application period for $10 and nonresidents may buy one for $20.

Snagging of paddlefish and nongame fish is permitted Oct. 1 to 31 in the Missouri River from the Gavins Point Dam downstream to the mouth of the Big Sioux River at mile marker 734.

For more information, including an application form, read the 2023 Nebraska Fishing Guide at outdoornebraska.gov.

Summer turkey survey

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is inviting the public to participate in its annual summer turkey survey July 1 to Aug. 31.

During July and August, survey participants are asked to record all turkeys they see. Visit outdoornebraska.gov and search for “turkey brood survey” for instructions and the survey link. The link can be bookmarked on a phone for easy use in the field.

Turkey brood surveys provide useful estimates about annual production by wild turkey hens and the survival of young turkeys, or poults, through the summer brood-rearing period.

Nest success and summer brood survival are the primary factors influencing wild turkey population trends. Summer brood information is essential for sound turkey management.

These records and observations inform management decisions regarding wild turkeys, their population size and habitat needs. Information gathered through the survey includes:

Average brood sizes (poults per documented brood).

Percentage of adult hens with poults.

Percentage of males in the adult portion of the population.

Annual Production Index (PI) = total number of poults/total number of adult hens.

These indices are looked at on an annual basis and can be compared. These survey results and comparisons between years help managers to understand if and why populations are succeeding or not.

View the 2022 survey results at outdoornebraska.gov. Search for “wildlife surveys.”

Bighorn sheep lottery

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is accepting applications for one 2023 bighorn sheep lottery permit.

A $29 nonrefundable application fee must accompany each application. Only Nebraska residents 12 years and older are eligible for the lottery. It is unlawful to submit more than one application in a calendar year. Residents may receive only one permit in a lifetime and permits are not transferable.

The application period ends Aug. 4. Applications will be received at Game and Parks offices until 5 p.m. or, if applying at outdoornebraska.org, through 11:59 p.m. CT Aug. 4.

The permit will be drawn in Augist and the successful applicant will be notified.

The 2023 bighorn sheep season is Nov. 28 to Dec. 22.

The bighorn sheep lottery, open only to Nebraska residents, offers the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a full-curl ram. The winner of the lottery permit will receive up to four days of free guide service from Game and Parks staff and up to four days and nights of meals and lodging at Fort Robinson State Park.

Since Game and Parks began making permits available, approximately $1.4 million has been raised from the permit auctions and lottery permits. These proceeds are critical to the continued success of bighorn sheep conservation efforts in Nebraska and made it possible to return bighorn sheep to some of their native ranges in the Panhandle.