This time of year, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission receives several calls from people that find wild baby animals of all kinds, including deer, possums, ducks, rabbits and songbirds.

It is natural for people who see a young wild animal that is all alone to feel that it is apparently abandoned by its mother and want to rescue it. The correct course of action, however, is to leave it alone.

In most cases, a parent animal is nearby and is keeping its young safe through camouflage. Parents keep their distance, so they do not give away the young animal’s whereabouts.

Most wildlife babies are protected by state or federal law, and it is illegal to possess them.

Deer, for example, will leave their fawns for hours at a time, returning only to nurse them. The doe can be seen by predators as it feeds, so she leaves the fawn hidden and leaves the area where her fawn is to draw attention away from its location.

People often discover fawns lying quietly hidden in tall grass, brush or behind large rocks or trees. During their first weeks of life, fawns do not try to flee from predators. Instead, they rely on remaining undetected through camouflage and stillness and are learning critical survival skills from their mothers during this time.

Well-meaning folks sometimes pick up these fawns, thinking that they have been abandoned by their mothers and need help, which is not the case. The longer the fawn is separated from its mother, the slimmer the chance that it will be reunited with her and the fawn’s chance of survival decreases.

If a fawn is orphaned, in some cases the fawn may be adopted by other deer.

Baby birds are another animal that are often thought to be abandon. If a storm has come through an area and knocked a nest out of a tree, people can help by putting the nest and eggs or baby birds back up in a tree where it is safe to reach.

If young, non-feathered birds are knocked out of a nest, simply put them back in the nest, again if you can safely reach the nest.

Birds do not abandon their young if people touch them. If you find baby birds on the ground that have very few feathers on them, but you cannot reach the nest, you can make a nest from a small butter or sour cream tub. Punch holes in the tub to put a thin rope through it and tie it as high as you can to a tree. Put some soft tissue and the baby birds in the tub and the parent birds will come back to take care of their young.

If baby birds that have a lot of feathers are found on the ground, the young birds will be tended to and protected by their parents. At this stage in their life, the fledged or feathered young birds are taught vital life skills like finding food, identifying predators and flying.

A mother cotton-tail rabbit will only tend to her nest a couple of times a day for a few minutes, typically at night, and spends the rest of the day away from it. She does this to prevent drawing predators to the nest and to forage for herself.

If you find a nest that looks undisturbed and the mother is nowhere in sight, that is her plan. She will be back to check on and feed her babies. Once the young rabbits are old enough to leave the nest they will scatter about the area and find places to feed and hide from danger.

Do not try to raise wildlife babies as pets. As animals mature, they become more independent and follow natural instincts to leave and establish their own territories. Rescued animals are poorly prepared for life in the wild.

Many baby animals can survive on their own at a surprisingly young age and are adapted to do so, even if the mother is found deceased. Before you think it’s appropriate to help a young wild animal or bird, be aware that you cause more harm than good when you stop to try to lend assistance.

If you do find a baby animal that does need assistance, call the Game and Parks office in North Platte at 308-535-8025.

Enders Reservoir SRA extravaganza

Enders State Recreation Area will be hosting its annual Extravaganza on Saturday. This is one fun-filled day you will want to attend.

The day will start off with a 5K run. Registration for the run is at 7 a.m. and this event starts at 8 a.m. Mountain Time.

At 9 a.m. MT, many hands-on, interactive and fun events will fill the day at Enders. Try kayaking, visit the Game and Parks activity trailer, bouncy house, blacksmithing, mountain men, axe throwing, archery shooting, browse through the craft show and enjoy the different food vendors.

There will be a working truck, car and tractor show, a motorcycle and boat show, a corn hole tournament, trick shooting by Steve Gould, all followed by a free BBQ smoke-off and concert featuring BD and the Boys and country singer Jake Jacobson.

Come and go as you please for the day or come for the weekend and camp. All the events and activities are free for the public thanks to many gracious sponsors. A park entry permit is required and are available at Enders or online at the Game and Parks Commission web site, outdoornebraska.gov.

For more information about the extravaganza call the Enders SRA office or visit the Game and Parks web page calendar to view the lineup of activities and their times.