The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is hosting a community fishing event from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Iron Horse Park Lake.

Community fishing nights are a Nebraska Game and Parks program designed to help make fishing adventures possible and rewarding. The events are free and loaner fishing equipment, bait, Game and Parks staff and local volunteers will be on hand to assist those of all ages learn the basics of this fun and relaxing activity.

Everyone is invited regardless of age or skill. Get your family and friends outside and enjoy an evening of fishing. Those 16 years and older wanting to fish will need a valid fishing license.

Fishing improves mental health, brings families and friends closer together. Economically, fishing also provides a huge boost, contributing millions of dollars to the state’s economy annually and creating millions in retail sales.

Fishing provides many memories for friends and families and keeps the long-held tradition of outdoor enjoyment alive for many. Get outside this month and enjoy all the benefits the outdoors has to offer. We are so fortunate to have such a state that is rich in outdoor activities, places to go and people to enjoy it with.

Look for the colorful fishing trailer at the lake. Iron Horse is located at the intersection of Interstate 80 and Highway 83 near the Veteran’s Memorial in North Platte.

Life jacket loaner stations

As summer slowly winds down and kids outgrow their life jackets or you’re cleaning out the shed or garage and have unused life jackets, consider donating them to the Game and Parks life jacket loaner stations.

The loaner stations will be in place for those that need to borrow a life jacket for the day. Safety is a top priority for all of us that enjoy recreating around our beautiful Nebraska lakes.

The stations will be available next summer at Lake Maloney, near North Platte, and Johnson Lake, near Lexington. Hopefully, more stations will be built and available at other locations.

If you would like to donate a life jacket, check local sporting goods stores that will be placing their unpurchased life jackets on clearance this time of year. Your donations could help save a life and is greatly appreciated.

Donations of new or lightly used life jackets of any size can be dropped off in North Platte at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission office at 301 E. State Farm Road; at Joseph R. Hewgley & Associates, Inc. at 702 S. Bailey Ave; or text 308-520-3102 to have someone pick the life jackets up.

Fall turkey permits

Hunters may begin purchasing 2023 Nebraska fall turkey permits at 1 p.m. CT Monday.

A fall turkey permit is valid statewide, but significant changes have taken place for the fall season in 2023.

Each hunter may only have one fall turkey permit. The bag limit allows the take of one turkey of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment. All turkey harvests must be reported via Telecheck. The fall turkey season has been shortened and runs from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30.

Permits will be available at OutdoorNebraska.gov and at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting offices.

Report dead, sick big game animals

In certain areas of the state, conditions are suitable for the spread of deadly viral diseases among big game populations. Wildlife officials are asking the public to report unexplained death or illnesses of deer, pronghorn, elk and bighorn sheep when observed.

Unhealthy big game animals or unexplained deaths should be reported to the nearest Nebraska Game and Parks Commission office including Alliance, Bassett, Kearney, Gretna, North Platte, Lincoln, Omaha and Norfolk.

Epizootic hemorrhagic disease, or EHD, in big game animals often causes high fever, internal bleeding, swelling, lesions, lethargy, increased heart rate, dehydration, salivation, incoordination and loss of fear of humans. The symptoms and spread are similar to bluetongue disease, another disorder that can kill certain wildlife and domestic livestock.

While the diseases do not affect humans, they can be destructive to big game populations.

The diseases are most prevalent in late summer until the first frost. For both EHD and bluetongue, certain tiny midges or gnats bite a host and move the virus to nearby animals. As animals congregate at water during drought, the insects have potential to spread the virus to more animals. Additionally, infected animals often seek water for relief and die in or near it.

The Aug. 3 report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows conditions throughout eastern Nebraska range from “abnormally dry” to “exceptional drought,” the most severe condition.

For contact information and details about wildlife diseases, visit outdoornebraska.gov and search wildlife diseases.