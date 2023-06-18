For a perfect balance of sweetness and tartness in pies, it is hard to beat rhubarb for sheer deliciousness. Not only can rhubarb be used in cakes, syrups, muffins, jams and sauces, but its leaves and colorful stalks add interest and beauty in the landscape.

Rhubarb, a member of the buckwheat family, is very easy to grow. It requires full sun at least six hours of the day, a rich, loamy soil with good drainage and a pH of 6 to 6.8 and space to grow.

Mature rhubarb plants reach a height of 3 feet and spread 4 feet so it is important that they receive enough room in your garden to grow freely where it can find a permanent home since it comes back every year. If you have limited space, consider growing rhubarb in a half wine barrel on your patio.

Originally from China and Russia where natives used it to treat malaria, constipation and other ailments, it was introduced to Europe in the 13th century by Marco Polo. By the 18th century it was a popular pie filling in Europe.

Interestingly, it was Ben Franklin who brought rhubarb to the New World, and its popularity has never waned. Oregon and Washington are among the top producing areas of rhubarb in America, because of their suitable climates, with more than 650 acres in production.

The underground portion of rhubarb is a large, woody rhizome with fibrous roots. The broad, green leaves are actually toxic to humans and animals due to the high concentration of oxalic acid.

Though considered deer-resistant, I have known deer to browse on the leaves, so your plant may need to be protected from them.

The edible portion of course, is the red or green leaf stalk or petiole which grows from buds found on the crown near the surface of the soil. These rhubarb stalks are high in vitamins K and C, manganese, potassium, calcium and dietary fiber.

Generally, the deeper red the stalk, the less tart it will be. Seed stalks often emerge or “bolt” from the crowns of the plant as a result of age or environmental stress such as high heat, drought or low soil fertility. When these seed stalks emerge, cut them off before they form clusters of white or pink flowers as they take energy from the plant and possibly reduce bud formation for the next growing season.

There are over 60 species of rhubarb, the culinary types (Rheum x hybridum) such as crimson cherry, crimson red, valentine, Canada red and MacDonald being the most popular. March and April are the best times to plant rhubarb. You can find rhizomes in garden stores, catalogs or nurseries, or if you know someone who has a plant, you can divide and plant the crown division.

Prepare your soil by amending it deeply with compost and/or aged manure. The bud of the rhubarb plant should be about half an inch below the soil’s surface. Tamp down and water thoroughly after planting.

Rhubarb is a heavy feeder and needs at least one inch of water per week, so be sure and provide it with fertilizer annually and regular watering. A well-draining soil ensures that root rot does not occur.

Mulching with clean straw or other light organic material helps reduce evaporation and keeps the soil temperature more consistent. Mulch under the leaves, but not over the plant crown. Do not harvest stalks the first year.

The second year harvest only three or four stalks per plant. Afterwards, leave a half dozen stalks on the plant at all times.

Do not use a knife to harvest the stalks since that will encourage crown rot. Instead grasp them down near the crown, giving the stalk a slight twist and sideways pull, being careful not to injure the primary bud.

Cut off the toxic leaf blade right after harvesting. Stalks can be refrigerated in plastic bags and used within a week or you can freeze slices in sealed freezer bags for up to a year.

A normal harvest season lasts about eight weeks, starting in May and again in early to mid-July. As the plant starts to become dormant in August and September, leave the plant alone as the roots begin to store food reserves for next year.

Grandma’s

rhubarb crisp

Mix 4 cups diced rhubarb, 3 tablespoons flour, and 1 cup sugar and place fruit mixture in greased 8-inch baking pan. Mix 1 cup brown sugar, 1 cup rolled oats and 1½ cups flour then cut in 1 cup cold butter. Sprinkle over fruit mixture in baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Serve with ice cream and enjoy!

Easy rhubarb

berry jam

Combine 8 cups diced rhubarb, 3 cups sugar and a 21-ounce can strawberry pie filling in large pot. Bring to rolling boiling on range and boil for 10 minutes. Stir in dry 6-ounce package of strawberry flavored gelatin, mix until dissolved. Remove from heat and ladle jam into sterilized canning jars, storing in refrigerator or freezer.

Rhubarb sauce

for pork loin

Brown a sliced, sweet onion over medium heat in 2 teaspoons oil, seasoning with ½ teaspoon salt. Add 2 Tablespoons water to prevent sticking, then add 2 cups diced rhubarb, ¼ cup red-wine vinegar, ¼ cup brown Sugar until rhubarb is cooked down, about 5 minutes. Garnish sauce with fresh chives.

For additional information or questions about the Master Gardener Program please contact Nebraska Extension, West Central Research and Extension Center at 308-532-2683.