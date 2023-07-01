In group devotions yesterday after exercise class we were challenged to give three compliments as we went about our day. So, I did.

I was eager take up the challenge. Giving compliments is easy for me and I know how important it is that every compliment is genuine.

In my research I learned sometimes it is difficult for some to receive a compliment. That is surprising to me, but I can understand. Sadly, many people shrug their shoulders, and pooh-pooh the idea that they even deserve a compliment.

We all need to remember, if compliments are a gift from the giver, their reception is equally a gift. How a compliment is received can discredit both the giver and what inspired it.

It instantly takes away the positivity of the compliment. It makes the giver feel awkward for saying anything.

There is only one way to receive a compliment, be gracious, smile and respond with a simple, “thank you.”

You don’t need to be an expert give a compliment. You just need to say it from the heart. Because compliments make the world a better place, everyone needs to learn how to compliment. The more specific they are, the better.

Compliments are not asked for they are given because we notice the goodness in someone, and they deserve to know that we noticed.

Often, we see someone’s wisdom or kindness or how beautiful they look but we often say nothing. The fact that you noticed means its real and you need to tell them,

Never miss a chance to make someone’s day with kind words. They need to hear them. Compliments are little gifts of love. They are like a Hershey’s kiss they are tiny and sweet and make you smile. as you savor them melting on your tongue.

Paying a compliment is a free and easy way to increase your happiness.

It puts a bounce in your step and will put a bounce in the step of others.

It is a great way to spread positivity. It is like a pebble tossed in the water. The ripples go on and on. The effects of a compliment go on and on too

When I gave my three compliments for the day, it wasn’t just about making the person feel good. It was also what I liked about them and how they made me feel good. It was win-win situation for all of us.

With each compliment that I gave I felt happier and thankful that they were a part of my world.

Compliment quotes to share

“I can live for two months on a good compliment.” — Mark Twain

“Compliment people wherever you go. Praise every single thing you see. Be a ray of sunshine to everyone you meet.” — Rhonda Byrne

“When you feel in need of a compliment, give one to someone else.” — John Henry Newman

“Never let an opportunity pass to give a well-deserved compliment.” — Ann Landers

“A compliment is verbal sunshine.” — Robert Orben

“A sincere compliment is one of the most effective tools to teach and motivate others.” — Zig Ziglar