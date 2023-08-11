Technology is going so fast that we cannot even catch up with it. It is hard to believe that kindergartens start off their school year with a laptop computer. And there are no chalkboards in the classroom. There is a giant computer screen. Teachers play soft instrumental music for the kids while they do their lesson.

When I was in kindergarten in the 1950’s, the front of the classroom was wall to wall chalkboard. Someone got the job each day cleaning erasers. There was no printer to make copies for students. There was a mimeograph machine in the main office. You had to load it with paper, one sheet at a time and crank the handle to make the paper go through. The ink was a smell I will never forget. I loved the aroma and volunteered to pass out the copies, so I could smell the fragrance of the newly copied papers.

The changes are great, but some things never change. The list of supplies for kindergarten today reads the same as my list did in the fifties. Every kindergartener needs yellow No. 2 pencils, a box 48 crayons, a box of tissues and three pink erasers.

Recently, I visited with a newly graduated high school student. I was taken aback by what skills they didn’t use. Being a journalist student in the late ’60s, early ’70s, I wrote the same way I learned in college. But with the invention of the computer, it does a lot of the work for you. Computers correct my spelling, suggest a better way to write a sentence and a better choice of words. When I wanted to find a different word to use, I got out my thesaurus and looked it up. Not so anymore.

I take great pride in proper and complete sentences. One of my favorite things in English class was diagramming sentences. That would have been in seventh grade with Miss Ethel Beggs. I wonder how many students even know it means to diagram a sentence.

Everyone had a set of encyclopedias. If you wanted to learn about anything that was your source. Today our source is called the internet.

I always wore a pretty watch with numbers on it to tell the time. I had a friend who had a watch that came with different colored watchbands, and she could change the face of the watch to a different color. I thought that was the coolest watch ever.

Today watches are digital and tell the time, how many steps you have taken and even your blood pressure. Isn’t that amazing?

Today we can read a magazine or book or the newspaper by turning the pages or by turning on our iPad and read them on the screen. And if you ask, the iPad will read it to you.

Another incredible bit of technology sits on my dresser. Her name is Alexa. She is a little piece of equipment that wakes me up each morning, tells me the weather and plays my Christian music. You can ask Alexa almost anything and she always has the answer.

Just today, my long-awaited new wheelchair arrived for a test drive. It is a state-of-the-art machine with the latest technology that makes it run like a dream. I can literally turn on a dime. It is easier to drive and has features like armrests that slide in and out easily. I will be able to tilt my own chair for my own comfort.

Technology has changed the world for everyone. From kindergarteners to us old folks, we all are enjoying the benefits of technology. It has definitely changed my world.