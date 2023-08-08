As the summer winds down and students get ready to return to school, we’re taking advantage of warm-weather activities.

Over the weekend, Julie and I participated in the Brady Days annual parade, drove up to Stapleton to participate in the annual Logan County Fair parade, then on to Mullen for the Hooker County Fair parade and annual beef barbecue.

We also carved out time to take part in a portion of the annual Rail Days activities in North Platte. I am always amazed at the elaborate model train display that is held at the D&N Event Center.

Thank you to the Kiwanis Club for providing a delicious pancake feed.

I always look forward to attending events throughout District 42 and having the opportunity to speak to constituents in person.

There is nothing like one-on-one conversations to find out what is really on people’s minds. As we begin working on legislation for the coming session, these conversations provide me with valuable information to develop bills that can address the needs of District 42.

One issue that’s getting some conversation is the Lincoln County commissioners’ possible zoning regulations for wind turbines.

As a landowner, I have always believed that I should be allowed to use my land as I see fit with very limited interference from the government. However, this gets complicated when one’s land use could significantly impact the value of my adjacent land. This is the primary reason that zoning laws exist.

Zoning regulations, when properly enacted, can serve as a way to protect all parties without preventing individual landowners from enjoying the use of their property.

If you live in a neighborhood that is intended to be made up of single-family homes, it can be disruptive to the neighborhood if someone decides to build an apartment house on their property. It can also negatively impact property values if someone pulls in a mobile home on their property.

It is also important to balance the value of different types of uses, particularly when it comes to livestock facilities.

Once again, this issue cuts both ways. If I have a cattle feed yard that was built many years ago, and my neighbor subdivides his property to allow for high-end homes on acreages, I should not be forced to shut down my feed yard because the “new” neighbors don’t want the odor.

Meanwhile, if I decide to build a new feed yard right next to an existing community, you may want some protection from the new land use. This is the issue facing the Lincoln County commissioners when it comes to wind generators.

There has been a push throughout the state to locate wind generators on farms and ranches. The promoters are offering lucrative lease rates to entice landowners to enter into long-term leases to allow the construction and operation of wind generators on private land.

The question before the commissioners is, “How far from the property line should these generators be located?”

Many of us who live in rural Nebraska live here because we enjoy the peace and quiet and the incredible views of the rural landscape. This can be disrupted when these towers are built.

I wish the commissioners luck as they try to find the right balance.

On a side note, it is no secret that I am not a fan of wind energy. Besides being one of the most expensive sources of power (without tax subsidies), the impact on wildlife and landscape is significant.

Additionally, wind generators are expensive to build, transport and operate. They also have a limited life span which also raises the question of how and where to dispose of them once they have reached the end of their life.

To be sure, energy diversification is important, and we cannot only rely on fossil fuels as our primary sources of “reliable” and low-cost energy. I hope we continue to explore a wide variety of alternatives.

For example, “small nuclear” energy facilities and large-scale “sodium cooled reactors” like the one under construction in Kemmerer, Wyoming, can provide safe sources of energy at a low cost.

These types of facilities can also take advantage of existing infrastructure, like Gerald Gentleman Station. We are very blessed to have such a significant energy facility in our area, and keeping this plant in place will continue to be one of my highest priorities in the Legislature.

The quality employment base and the positive impact that this plant has on economic development in this area is overwhelming.

Please continue to contact me on this and other issues at mjacobson@leg.ne.gov, or feel free to call my office at 402-471-2729. My door is always open!