The concept has been around for years, but it is becoming better known and a bit more popular now. Camping off the grid is the best way to really get away from it all.

Merit Newman of Hershey and I have known one another for years and have the same thoughts about ‘camps’ and where they need to be.

For the past few years he has been developing his plan to get off the grid and deep into the backcountry, yet have a few creature comforts. I asked him why he wanted to get into serious off the grid camping.

“For myself personally, I never liked or understood the standard practice of moving a house from your cul-de-sac in town to a smaller cul-de-sac at the lake for the weekend,” Newman said. “I didn’t want to deal with other people’s habits, smelly dumpsters, expensive electrical hookups and close neighbors.

“Nebraska has very diverse ecosystems and habitats. Most people just travel the area around their homes and east to west down the I-80 corridor. Nebraska has a lot of public land from little 20-acre WMAs to giant national forests and refuges. Most of these are free to camp at, or for a very small fee, and contain an entire gambit of unique species of wildlife, insect and birds.

“For example, you can spend an entire day looking at just beetles in McKelvie National Forest and never see the same two species twice. There are minnows in creeks and Sandhills lakes that only exist in that body of water,” Newman continued. “Within a 2-hour drive of North Platte you can observe, elk, mule deer, whitetail, pronghorn, coyotes and bobcats. Drive a little more and you can see bighorn sheep and never have to leave Nebraska.

“We have the Sandhills, long grass prairie, short grass prairie, forests, rivers and farmland. It would take a lifetime to see all the diverse flora and fauna that either lives in Nebraska or migrates through. The stars alone at Merritt Reservoir are worth the path less travelled.”

So what does it take to really get off the grid?

“It could be as simple as grabbing a tent and heading out, it depends on your desires,” Neman said. “Do you want to watch a Husker game? Then you’ll need a satellite dish or internet access and that means power. I’ve run the entire spectrum of camping: tents, pop-up campers, pull behind travel trailer, RV, cargo trailer conversions and fifth-wheel rigs. All can go off grid to a point and all share the same thing, repairs and maintenance. Today’s campers are pad princesses. They fall apart, they are cheaply made, they have things you only need occasionally, plus they are outrageously expensive.

“The off grid/boondocking type of camper like I have takes a different approach. They are lean on home comforts, allow for lots of gear and the ability to be molded to your personal desires,” Newman continued. “Most places worth going don’t have cell signals, internet or flush toilets. These campers do have basic amenities, a comfortable bed, and a refrigerator for a cool refreshing adult beverage. I want to get away from the crowd, but not live like a barbarian.”

On the topic of creature comforts, Newman stated that it all depends on what you mean by comforts.

“I don’t miss emptying black water tanks, sanitizing water tanks and buying filters,” he said. “Today’s off grid campers have heat and AC. I can take my four-wheeler and kayaks anywhere I want to go. I can take a hot shower using any water source and I can cook or grill a bacon wrapped back strap or make biscuits. Because I don’t have grey and black water tanks and no onboard water tanks, I pack up, come home and I’m ready for the next trip with a lot less maintenance, clean up and stabilization.”

Off the grid campers are made for all types of weather.

“I have camped in all weather and seasons,” he said. “I have camped when it’s over 100 (Fahrenheit) and when it was well below zero,” Newman said. “Camping is not based on the weather or the temperature. My camper allows me a place to sleep while doing other activities, usually with a Mathew’s bow in my hand. I remember a freezing night in a tepee that was quite toasty.”

I remember that trip — it was my teepee. There are a couple more good stories I could tell you from that trip.

“After a year or so of research I landed on an InTech Flyer Explore,” he said. “It is 100% aluminum, insulated and has a pop out style queen size bed. The kitchen slides out on a drawer and is utilized outside. It has a small 50-quart electric fridge. It can make ice or keep food from thawing. InTech is a big trailer company, mostly for car haulers and equipment trailers. They make racing car trailers and all have life time warranties — yes lifetime warranties.

“The Flyer Explore is their second largest model and comes in at 10-foot by 6-foot base floor plan,” Newman continued. “This camper is built to be used outdoors. The entire trailer is able to be modified to the owner’s specifications. It’s well-built, comes with off road tires and Dexter off road axles. It’s light weight, airtight and needs very little power to run. With my generator I can use any home appliance. It has USB ports, a stereo with Bluetooth, room for bikes or off-road vehicles and a roof rack for more storage and toys.”

So where do you go with a rig like this?

“So far, I’ve been to McKelvie National Forest, Crescent Lake Refuge, the Valentine Refuge, North and South Platte River locations and several remote winter camps,” Newman said. “My wife and I are planning on taking it everywhere. I’d like to see the Grand Canyon, the Tetons and the manatees in Florida.”

My last question was whether Newman ever saw himself going back to a traditional RV.

“No. I don’t have any plans on ever going back. I’m tired of patching roofs,” he said.

July 4 weekend

I hope you have enjoyed your time outdoors. With a bit of judicious use of vacation time, some people stretched this into a five-day weekend. And I hope you have had a safe time, whatever you are doing.

It was 24 years ago this weekend, actually it was 24 years ago today, July 2, 1999, that our youngest son Isaiah was killed in a freak accident during a family camping trip. A river bank caved in on him and I couldn’t get him dug out quick enough. He was 6 years old. I still miss my little fishing buddy. I hope all of your friends and family make it home safe this Fourth of July.