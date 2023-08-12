I have been in several conversations recently where the topic was how fast the summer has flown by and/or when is summer really over?

Kids are going back to school in many places this week — that’s a sign. Well officially, at least from an astrological point of view, summer is over at the Autumnal Equinox. This year that is on Sept. 23 — the start of the fall season in the northern hemisphere.

Another measure of when summer ends might be a good frost. According to folklore when you hear the male cicadas singing their mating song the first frost is six weeks away. I became conscious of cicadas around my house last Thursday evening.

Using this formula, our first frost would then be around Sept. 14. That seems to be a little early, but I could live with that!

It is probably the dog day or annual cicada we are hearing now. That seems to be the most common species in our region.

There are many species of cicada in the United States. We also have the 13-year, 17-year cicada in Nebraska. The last big brood of the longer-term cicadas emerged in 2021.

Cicadas get their name from a Latin word meaning “tree cricket.” I can see how it got that name.

The cicada is part of a huge family if insects, numbering some 1,300 species in the world and 190 or so in North America.

Cicadas have a life span of 5 to 17 years in total, and only a few months in the form we see flying around in late summer. They emerge from the ground in late summer, usually at night.

Have you noticed any holes, about ½-inch in diameter, in your yard near trees? These are probably caused by cicada nymphs digging out.

Nymphs come out of the ground when the upper level of the soil, the first 8-inches or so, is at or near 64 degrees Fahrenheit. Biologists have found that the nymphs dig down in the earth below the frost line.

They attach themselves to tree roots and feed on the sap of the plant for nourishment. While attached, the cicada molts and goes through several growth stages.

When cicadas emerge, they immediately climb onto tree trunks, low plants or the sides of structures. The cicada slowly cracks out of its “shell” and changes from a short, flightless immature “bug” into the longer, winged adult cicada. What is left behind, and most often found by humans, is a translucent exoskeleton or husk that is a perfect mold of what was the cicada nymph.

Males will find a suitable spot and immediately begin calling for the females, which is what we are hearing now. The male cicada has two ribbed membranes on each side under its wing. These spots are called the tymbals. By contracting a muscle beneath the tymbals, the cicada buckles the membrane inward, producing a loud click. As the membrane snaps back, it clicks again, like the little metal or plastic clicker toys kids play with.

To make their song, cicadas can make a clicking sound up to 24,000 times per minute. It can be loud — up to 106 decibels at fewer than 20 feet or so. That is like a table saw cutting oak.

It is louder than OSHA allows for workers without hearing protection. All this noise is designed to attract a mate.

When mating is done, the female will fly off and deposits her eggs, generally on the branches of trees. In six to seven weeks, small nymphs hatch from the eggs and drop back to the ground.

The nymphs burrow into the soil and begin the underground portion of their life cycle.

The stories about cicadas have always intrigued me. Throughout history, there have been lots of legends, myths, folklore and medicinal uses associated with cicadas.

In traditional Chinese medicine the husks are harvested and used as an anti-convulsant, a cure for sore throat and fever reliever as well as a treatment for allergies and sinus problems. Cicadas are also thought of as a symbol of immortality for centuries.

Cicadas are also used as a food source in many parts of the world. Cicadas were documented as being eaten in Ancient Greece.

Today they are still a part of cultural diets in China, Latin America and Central Africa. It sounds strange to us, but people in many countries eat large cicadas regularly. Creative cooks often turn cicadas into food, using the creatures most commonly for candy or pizza toppings.

Even National Geographic has identified cicadas as a source of high protein, gluten-free, low fat and low-carbohydrate. They also pointed out that cicadas are extremely abundant, and a renewable resource. They have also been used as money and to forecast the weather.

When I was a kid my friends and I would catch cicadas when we could. We would tie some light thread around them and let them fly away while we spooled out more thread. We referred to the cicadas as our kites and see whose cicada could fly the highest.

All this being said, I hope the next time you are sitting in your yard on a nice evening and hear cicadas you think about how much more you know about these creatures than you did before.