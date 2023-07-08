Technology and science are getting closer to being able to accomplish the premise of the movie Jurassic Park — taking DNA from an extinct species and creating a modern version of that animal.

In this case, the species is the woolly mammoth which once roamed in what is now Nebraska. The remains of mammoths have been found in all 93 counties of Nebraska. Mammoths are true elephants and lived here in vast numbers on the Great Plains.

The DNA that scientists have been studying came from hair samples from two woolly mammoths found in Siberia.

Glen MacDonald is a UCLA geography professor who was part of research team that studied why the mammoths died out about 10,000 years ago. Many previous theories on the mammoths’ decline are blamed various singular events. The UCLA team’s research was the first to map and date multiple aspects of the prehistoric times.

There were thriving populations of mammoths in the Yukon, northern Alberta and other northern sections of Canada 30,000 to 40,000 years ago, MacDonald told Canadian Geographic magazine.

“But around 20,000 years ago, at the peak of the last ice age, mammoths were struggling to survive, their populations were decreasing,” the magazine wrote.

“It was formerly thought that they really adapted to the ice age, but what we’re finding is that’s not necessarily true, especially for northern populations in places such as the Yukon and Alaska,” McDonald said. “The ice age was pretty rough on them.”

MacDonald explained to the magazine that the last ice age ended around 15,000 years ago. The climate became warmer, glaciers receded and vegetation sprouted. Initially mammoth populations increased, but as the land changed to more coniferous forest and shrub land, the habitat mammoths thrived on began to shrink.

When a cold snap hit the northern hemisphere about 13,000 years ago, mammoth populations declined further but were not wiped out completely. Around the same time, humans began hunting mammoths.

MacDonald says that with the changes already occurring; even a small amount of hunting pressure might have been enough to push mammoths to extinction. The last mammoths in Canada died out around 9,000 to 10,000 years ago, though the animal didn’t disappear completely until about 4,000 years ago, when the last of the species died on Wrangel Island, off the coast of Siberia.

I’m not sure I agree with all of MacDonald’s theory. Apparently he overlooked the evidence of mammoths found in Nebraska, but that’s another story.

However, new analysis of the woolly mammoth genome has revealed several adaptations that allowed the furry beasts to thrive in the subzero temperatures of the last ice age, including a metabolism that allowed them to pack on insulating fat, smaller ears that lost less heat and a reduced sensitivity to cold.

The findings suggest that researchers could “resurrect” the ice-age icon or at least a hybridized Asian elephant with a few of the physical traits of its woolly-haired cousin, said study co-author Vincent Lynch, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Chicago. This technological feat may be closer to becoming a real possibility.

“It won’t be that long till we’re technically able to do it, but whether we should is a different question,” Lynch said, according to a University of Chicago News piece. “Personally, I don’t think we should.”

DNA research has shown that woolly mammoths are closely related to Asian elephants. Researchers were able to compare the genome from the woolly mammoth and their modern day relative. The genomes are very close.

George Church, a geneticist at Harvard University, believes that since scientists now know what genes helped the woolly mammoth survive in the ice age, they will try and create a hybrid Asian elephant that is resistant to cold. Church is currently trying to do just that.

“We thought we’d just make the changes that are most likely to lead to an animal that looks, behaves and is adaptable to the cold like a mammoth,” Church said in an interview with the Christian Science Monitor.

Church says that by making Asian elephants resistant to cold that it will enlarge the area in which these elephants can live and thrive, thus insuring the survival of the species. This debate is not new.

National Geographic magazine covered de-extinction a decade ago. The National Geographic Society also hosted a forum on the subject,

Scientists studying mammoth DNA were published in the journal Cell Reports and pointed out that mammoths also had genetic differences from the Asian elephant in the way they stored fat for insulation against the cold, how the mammoth processed insulin and they discovered a hormone that regulates the body’s use of blood sugar for energy. Diabetes research anyone?

Now the biologist in me says this is an experiment that ought not to happen. Once we get a modern woolly mammoth, what would we do with it? With the landscape as it is today, I don’t think mammoths are not something we would want roaming free across Nebraska. There are far too many issues with things like crop damage — and what would happen if you hit a mammoth on the highway in the middle of the night?

Conversely, the hunter in me says, “Bring it on!” I’d jump at the chance to hunt this creature the way that plains peoples did thousands of years ago. Spears would be the most traditional tool to use, but a big bore safari rifle would probably be close at hand as a backup. Hunters could probably finance the experiment. As I often say in my seminars on hunting, if you want to save or strengthen a species, put a hunting season on it. Hunters will foot the bill!

Teddy Roosevelt once said, “In a civilized and cultivated country wild animals only continue to exist at all when preserved by sportsmen. The excellent people who protest against all hunting, and consider sportsmen as enemies of wildlife, are ignorant of the fact that in reality the genuine sportsman is by all odds the most important factor in keeping the larger and more valuable wild creatures from total extermination.”

Roosevelt was right! I don’t think we will be able to hunt mammoths again on the plains, but it is fun to think about.