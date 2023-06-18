Discussions and concerns about the environment are more than just being politically correct. Being a concerned and conscientious outdoors enthusiast means being more than just an ethical hunter or angler and following the laws related to game and fish.

It means paying attention to your surroundings and noticing potential problems that threaten the environment.

I was recently in a fishing camp with my buddy Shannon Bolan of Grand Island. We were fishing a private lake in eastern Dawson County, and we heard a bullfrog.

Bolan commented that he did not think he heard bullfrogs as often these days as he did when he was a kid and wondered why. I mentioned that frogs and other amphibians are in a decline and that hearing one is the sign of a healthy ecosystem. That started quite a conversation.

Scientists have documented a decline in the population of frogs, salamanders and toads around North America and the world for the last three decades. The causes and their individual impacts are still not totally understood, but my fishing buddy was right. He probably doesn’t hear as many frogs as he used to.

A study by the National Geographic Society shows that loss of habitat, the introduction of exotic or invasive species, commercial and residential developments and water pollution are working in concert to decimate the world’s amphibians.

Another discovery was a fungal infection called chytridiomycosis that is impacting the problem. Chytridiomycosis was wiping out amphibians in Costa Rica back in the 1980s, but biologists did not know that at the time.

When frogs started dying in big numbers in Australia and Central America in the mid-1990s, scientists discovered the fungus. It attacks keratin, a key structural protein in an animal’s skin and mouthparts, perhaps hampering oxygen exchange and control of water and salts in the body.

This is a very serious problem. Even if there was a vaccine for this ailment, it would be impossible to vaccinate all the amphibians in the world. We can’t even manage to get everyone to get recommended vaccinations encouraged by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or even local health organizations.

Chytridiomycosis will have to run its course. Nature is sometimes harsh and this is a prime example of only the strong will survive.

An ecosystem is a component of nature that can be defined. An example might be a swamp, wetland, tallgrass prairie or evergreen forest. It has boundaries that can be demarcated and recognized. It is the sum of all organisms, soil and water within that area that make it work.

A healthy ecosystem is balanced and maintains a state of equilibrium. Take one or two of the elements of the ecosystem out of the equation and things start to go downhill.

A healthy ecosystem has lots of species diversity and is less likely to be seriously damaged by human interaction or natural disasters as long as all the components are in place.

Every species has a niche in its ecosystem and working together in a balance to maintain the health of the wetland, swamp, desert, forest — whatever.

Take the pond ecosystem we were fishing for example, the sun hits the water and helps the algae and aquatic plants grow. Algae and plants produce oxygen for animals like fish, and provides food for other microscopic animals.

Small fish eat the microscopic animals, absorb oxygen with their gills and expel carbon dioxide, which plants then use to grow.

For example, if you were to take the algae out of the process in this 10-acre pond, everything else would be impacted even though it doesn’t seem like that big of a deal. It wouldn’t take long to see negative consequences for just removing one aspect of this ecosystem.

Frogs and other amphibians have been part of ponds, streams, lakes, and rivers for 350 million years or so. They have survived all the climate and environmental changes the earth has undergone, that caused many other species to go extinct.

A worldwide decline in the numbers of amphibians could lead to some serious problems.

Where we were fishing, the fact that bullfrogs were present tell me it is generally a healthy ecosystem. Frogs absorb moisture and other elements through their skin. If the water were polluted, frogs are quite often one of the first species to die off.

A deformed frog may be an indicator of an unhealthy ecosystem and worth looking into more seriously.

The landowner who owns the property where we were fishing is doing what is needed with the land to maintain that balance of nature.

He is very careful with his use of insecticides, pesticides and fertilizers on adjacent pastures and crops so there is no runoff. That makes a big difference, and it is the way the land should be treated.

Too much of this kind of runoff can result is aquatic vegetation and algae blooms. A “bloom” like this can literally suck all the oxygen out of a body of water in a very short period of time and end up with fish kills.

We are getting into the time of year when we begin to see health notices related to algae blooms in various lakes around the state. Hot weather following heavy rainfall is a classic scenario to get these kinds of blooms started.

There are two other indicators I look for when judging the health of an ecosystem. I learned of these indicators in college biology courses on environmental impacts, and it has stuck with me. These simple indicators are dragonflies and herons.

Dragonflies will only be found around good, clean bodies of water. Native Americans of the Plains knew this and pioneers that crossed this country used dragonflies as harbingers of good water that nearby.

Good water was necessary not only for the oxen, cattle and horses used by the pioneers, but essential for the people themselves. Good water meant life!

A heron is another sign of a healthy ecosystem because of what they eat. Herons feed on small fish and other small organisms that live in the water.

If the water becomes polluted or if its quality degrades, the same small fish and organisms are often the first to die off. If the herons have nothing to eat, they leave. That’s why I always smile when I see a heron stalking the edges of any pond or body of water I’m fishing.

Have a great time outdoors and happy Father’s Day.