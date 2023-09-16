Even though it is the beginning of the fall hunting seasons, and you are sitting out there in a tree stand with your bow for deer or waiting for an antelope to come within range of your muzzleloader, you need to protect yourself from mosquitoes.

We are in that time of year when you may be at the greatest risk of contracting West Nile Virus.

I reviewed the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website when I put this article together. At that time, there were 68 total cases diagnosed in the state for 2023, and those numbers will rise.

This is due to the fact that the mosquito that carries the virus, the Culex mosquito, is fully mature and most active. This has also been a good year for Culex mosquito production because of the rain we’ve had and warm temperatures.

West Nile first appeared in the US in 1999. Nebraska’s first case was diagnosed in 2002. It is an endemic virus and here to stay.

We need to learn how to live with it. There are approximately 50 different species of mosquitoes in Nebraska. The majority of these mosquitoes do not transmit West Nile. The Culex mosquito is the primary culprit.

One question I’ve heard several times in the past week or so is, “Where are all these mosquitoes coming from?”

OK, here’s a quick biology lesson. All mosquitoes need water to complete their life cycle. All mosquitoes go through four separate and distinct stages of development: egg, larva, pupa and adult. The larval and pupal stages are spent in water.

The Culex mosquito does not travel very far, maybe up to two miles from where it was hatched, so you can have an impact on how many mosquitoes are around by limiting the amount of standing water on your property.

Garden ponds, bird baths, pet water bowls are all sources of water in which the Culex mosquito can lay its eggs.

One of the most overlooked areas in which standing water can exist is roof gutters. Leaves tend to plug up the drains and water backs up. This standing water can produce millions of mosquitoes each season.

Even if the water source dries out before they hatch, mosquito eggs can survive for more than five years. Mature mosquitoes pick up the virus from infected birds and pass it on to other birds, animals and people.

Horses also become infected with West Nile Virus after being bitten by an infected mosquito and this has been in the news recently.

We have had one case like this documented in Lincoln County recently. However, there is no evidence that horses can transmit West Nile to other horses, birds or people.

Here is another interesting fact. Only the female mosquito takes blood and transmits West Nile. Male mosquitoes feed on plant nectar.

Now the “experts” say things like, “Don’t go outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.”

That advice may work for some folks but not for people who work outdoors for a living or hunters. Dawn and dusk are times when many animal species are most active, so that’s when I’m out there.

If you must be out there at peak periods, the best way to protect yourself is to wear long pants and long sleeves. Basically, cover up as much skin as you can.

Studies on repellents have shown that solutions containing DEET are quite effective. You don’t need to go overboard with DEET content — an insect repellent with 30% DEET is generally good enough. An application of 30% DEET will protect you for about four hours.

Enjoy the outdoors but be careful out there!

Dove decoys

I had a reader send me an email recently asking if dove decoys really work. You bet they do.

I have used dove decoys for years. I have seen birds flying by well out of range, make a turn that can’t be explained any other way than they saw my decoys and came to them.

I’ve seen this far too many times to think it is simply a coincidence. I never hunt doves without decoys anymore.

If you think about it, doves are very gregarious birds. And as the old saying goes, “Birds of a feather flock together.” Why wouldn’t doves be attracted to their own kind?

You can find several different types of dove decoys on the market from a variety of manufacturers.

There are static decoys, the ones that are shaped and painted to look like life-size doves. These usually have some kind of clip on the bottom of the decoy to anchor the decoy to a branch or wire. These are relatively inexpensive, so they won’t bust your budget to have a few. They general run a few dollars apiece, but I’ve picked them up on after the season close out sales for a dollar a piece.

I carry about two dozen decoys like this when I go into the field. I place them near watering holes, in trees near the waterhole or feeding areas and on fence wires near the same kinds of places.

I especially like to place a few decoys as high as I can get them above a feeding or watering area because I believe doves like to sit on a perch like this and survey the area for predators before they actually fly down to feed.

One trick I’ve used successfully in the field is to string a piece of stiff wire between two poles. You don’t need much wire — 10 to 12 feet will do.

I’ll attach four to six decoys to the wire and then raise the poles into position. Even out in the middle of a field, this decoy set up will attract birds from a long way off.

The next type of decoy is the rotary wing decoy.

There are several on the market now. These have small electric motors in them, and the wings rotate and give the image of a dove flapping its wings as it lands. This kind of decoy can get the attention of birds hundreds of yards away.

The model I have is a Mojo Dove. It sits on top of a small pole, about three feet off the ground. I like to set mine just uphill or above some of the static decoys I have on the ground. The set up looks like a dove attempting to land where other birds are already feeding. This is a very effective set up.

Another type of decoy I’ve found, and use is one that mimics several doves feeding on the ground. Mine has three decoys at the end of wires that come out from a center hub.

The hub has an electric motor and moves a few degrees about every six seconds. The decoys then wobble and bob up and down. It really looks like a trio of dove feeding on the ground.

On a dove hunt a couple of seasons ago, I tried an experiment. I combined my motion decoys an area where I had seen lots of doves feeding. I put the Mojo decoy in a higher position and arranged things, so it looked like the Mojo was landing where the ground decoys were set up.

The results were amazing. Doves were attempting to land in the decoys before I could even get back to my blind and shotgun! It made for a fantastic afternoon of hunting.

Yes, dove decoys do work. And if you want to increase your success just a bit more, try calling in conjunction with decoys. It’s just awesome!

Don’t forget

Doors open at 9 a.m. this morning for the Platte River Sportsmen’s Club Gun & Knife Show at the D&N Event Center. The show will run today and Sunday.

The event is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. You can buy, sell or trade for whatever interests you. There will a raffle and door prizes.

Food and refreshments will be available on-site. Admission is $5 per day. Children younger than 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 308-660-7996 or 308-660-1937.