Now that Nebraskaland Days are over, are you looking for a way to have some inexpensive fun close to home, and something that the kids would enjoy?

It is hard to have better time or more good old-fashioned fun than catching bluegill. Statistically speaking, bluegills are the most sought-after fish species in Nebraska. For many of us, it is probably the first fish we ever caught.

I’ve noticed that bluegills are making nests and spawning at Iron Horse Lake. You can see the dish-shaped depressions that the fish make to create their nests.

A typical bluegill bed will be around 16-inches in diameter and in a nearly perfect circle. It is quite interesting to see the male bluegill fan the bottom of a lake to make his nest. The walls that rim the nest will be a couple inches tall to keep the eggs hidden from the eyes of nearby predators.

The ideal bottom for bluegill to bed is a soft, gravel bottom. This type of bottom structure allows them to form the bed easily but is strong enough to hold its shape.

The biggest factor that triggers spawning activity in bluegills is water temperature. When the water temperature reaches the 72-degree mark, spawning will begin. Spawning can last for weeks.

Another variable in spawning is the moon. Typically, five days before and after a full moon is when bluegills are most likely to make their nesting beds.

Male bluegills often create large colonies of nests the same areas in shallow waters that get lots of sun. You can see these areas from the shore or boat and the bull bluegills will actively defend their nests. This means that bluegills can be easily targeted by anglers.

I love catching bluegill, but at this time of the year I diligently practice catch-and-release. Bluegills are rather unique in that their populations can withstand sustained harvests.

Their reproduction rate will handle all but the heaviest fishing pressure, but you must give them a chance.

Catching little bluegills, smaller than the size of your hand, is often easy. Catching big bull bluegills, the ones that are well over a pound, takes a little more effort.

Private farm ponds that do not get a lot of fishing pressure are excellent habitat for bluegills. Search out weedy areas and weed lines that provide cover. Next, look for areas that are a mixture of hard and soft bottoms.

Shallower lakes are generally better than deeper lakes. Small, shallow, fertile farm ponds provide some of the best bluegill fishing action.

Look for lakes that have a good predator base. Bluegills will overpopulate a body of water and stay small unless predator fish keep their numbers in check.

Odd as it sounds, you must have big predators to grow big bluegills. Here’s a hint: If you know of a lake with a nice population of 2 to 3 pound largemouth bass, it probably has some good size bluegill in it as well.

If you are fishing from a boat, don’t ignore deeper weed beds or humps with a little vegetation. The interstate lake at Hershey is a classic example of this, and I generally find bigger bluegills out in the middle of the lake on these humps than along the shoreline.

Vertical jigging and use of slip bobbers works very well on these spots.

Tackle

It doesn’t take special equipment to get into bluegill fishing, just about any rod and reel combination will work. A basic rig is a 6-foot rod and reel spooled with 4-pound test line. However, if you want to increase your ‘fun factor’ use ultra-light gear. Even a half-pound bluegill feels like a marlin.

A simple bobber and a hook tipped with a piece of night crawler are hard to beat. I wonder how many millions of bluegills have been caught with this set up. Small jigs and spinners are also very effective. Bluegills do react to different color lures at different times, so carry a variety with you.

Kayak camp

July 11 is the date; Iron Horse Lake is the place.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and some of its volunteer outdoor educators will host a kayak night at Iron Horse Lake, near the Veterans and Law Enforcement Memorials.

There will be a limited number of kayaks available on a first-come basis to use and volunteer educators are encouraged to bring their own kayaks.

Pre-registration to participate in this event is required. Along with learning more about the sport of kayaking there will be a lake cleanup taking place. Trash bags and gloves will be provided as leaders and volunteers clean up trash from 6-8 p.m.

For more information, including where to meet and to register, visit the calendar event entry at outdoornebraska.gov.

Record carp

Chuck Hensel of Valentine is now a state record holder. He was fishing Merritt Reservoir in April and caught a common carp that beat the old state record by over 4 1/2 pounds! Hensel’s record fish was over 40 inches long and weighed in at 39 pounds, 8 ounces.

Fishing etiquette

And finally for this week — I recently read a piece about proper rules of etiquette for fishing. The article offered some advice on being too close and staying in one place too long, but it was a little long winded for me. Get straight to the point.

My advice for “social distancing” in fishing, if you are within casting distance of the next angler, you are too close. This goes for anglers on boats and on shore. If you are on a good spot, catch your limit and move on. No need to stay there all day!

Enjoy the outdoors and what Nebraska has to offer.