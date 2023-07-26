Temperatures have been hot this week but are supposed to be a little cooler this weekend, maybe down to 90, so be careful out there in the sun. I’d wait until evening, but have a great weekend fishing!

Water levels are staying consistent in the region and that generally means better fishing. The South Platte River level is falling and stabilizing which directly influences the canal flows east of town.

In the Tri-County Canal system, walleye and sauger are being caught again below the checks on live baits. Smallmouth bass are being picked up out of the riprap that lines the banks of the canal. Catfish are always active in slower, deep waters in the canal on cut baits and commercial baits.

Lake Maloney wiper and white bass fishing at the inlet only gets active at dawn and dusk.

Walleye anglers braving the heat are still catching fish in the main lake by trolling/drifting minnows and nightcrawlers in the deepest water they can find. Drifting accounts for the majority of the catches.

There has also been an upsurge in wiper fishing near the outlet at sundown.

Over at Sutherland Reservoir, inlet area activity has been flat this week. Most of the walleye caught in recent days has been during lower light periods: dusk, night and dawn.

Look for the walleye in 3 to 5 feet of water along southern shores and around King Island.

Catfishing has been good along the southern shorelines of the lake at night.

Lake Ogallala action remains slow in the main body of the lake. Back fishing is almost a bust. The NPPD canal below Lake Ogallala is providing the best trout action. Powerbait has been doing well.

Lake McConaughy level is about 54% full and the surface temperature is about 72 degrees. Inflows are about 950 cubic feet per second, and outflows are running around 1,800 cfs.

Do the math and that tells you the lake level is dropping slightly and that can affect fishing. Most walleye anglers are still concentrating their efforts around Van’s Fish Camp, Eagle Canyon and Otter Creek.

Look in waters that are 15 to 25 feet deep and work shallower in the evenings. Nightcrawlers and leeches still are the best live bait offerings, small crankbaits, spinnerbaits and twister tails are catching walleye, too. You can also try some doll flies and bigger jigs tipped with minnows in flooded timber.

An occasional big walleye are being pulled out of the trees.

Catfishing in the upper reaches of the lake is good. Cut baits are best.

Don’t forget about our Interstate Lakes. Birdwood Lake, Fremont Slough, Hershey Lake and East Hershey Lake are good places to catch a variety of fish. And summer is wrapping up — have you taken a kid fishing lately.