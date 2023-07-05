Fishing action has slowed a bit in the last week. It is probably related to two issues:

Warmer temperatures and all the sunshine we have experienced recently. Bright sunshine tends to send most fish species deeper, particularly predator species like walleye and bass. Fish are looking for cool dark places to get out of the heat, just like us!

All the boat and watercraft traffic on our lakes. Lake Maloney has been churned up non-stop for the last week. I think the fish may be a bit disoriented.

Now that the boating has slowed down from the holidays, the best way to fish during summer heat is to go deep and slow. Change your tactics and get your bait or lure down near the bottom.

Fish slow! Even drifting with the wind can be too fast. I really like to use live baits for this kind of scenario.

Over at Lake McConaughy, anglers are finding a few walleyes by trolling deep. Running crankbaits consistently in 40 to 50 feet of water.

White bass fishing has been better at dawn along the northern shoreline.

Catfishing has been consistent in the upper parts of the lake, out from Omaha Beach area in 20 to 25 feet of water. Cut shad and carp are good baits.

Trout fishing has tapered off at Lake Ogallala. For the few trout being caught, Power Bait is the best bait to use right now.

In the North Platte River below the lake, anglers are catching a few trout with salmon eggs and small spinnerbaits.

Anglers who are flyfishing are having success with olive dun flies in the river. NPPD Canal fishing has been sporadic.

Sutherland Reservoir walleye fishing has slowed down. What walleye action is happening has been around the Bubble.

Catfishing may be providing the most action. The best catfishing seems to be along the southern and eastern shorelines of the reservoir. The catfish in these areas may be slow to bite right now, but they are there and hungry.

Some channel catfish in the 7 to 10 pound range have been caught recently. A few bigger catfish have been caught in the cooling pond, too. Cut baits appear to be doing the best.

Lake Maloney fishing action has really slowed down this week. Most of the walleyes that are being caught come from the main body of the lake. Drifting minnows, night crawlers and leeches with Lindy rigs is a good technique right now.

A few walleye are biting in the inlet and dawn and dusk. Minnows are catching most of the fish in this area.

Catfish are taking cut baits and chicken liver in deeper water during the day and in western bays in the evenings.

Fishing has also slowed in the Tri-County Canal due to high water in the South Platte being diverted down the canal. The canal is running high and dirty.

Be safe and enjoy your time in the Great Outdoors — and stay cool.