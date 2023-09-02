Dove season has begun and many other hunting seasons will be opening soon. That means a lot of hunters will be in the field and exposed to all sorts of insects. Mosquitoes and ticks will be two of the potential problems hunters will face.

I recently had Dr. Tom Janousek on my radio show to talk about West Nile Virus and how much of a concern it may be to Nebraskans.

There had been several news items relating that West Nile was rearing its head again and infections were on the rise.

Janousek was previously the head on Nebraska’s response to West Nile. He now travels all over the country studying mosquitoes and figuring out ways to best control or kill pests that cause problems for humans.

At the time we had our radio show, and as of me writing this article, 16 cases have been diagnosed. While that sounds like a lot, there were 264 cases or so in Nebraska in 2022. We are way off that mark, but the real season for infections is just getting started.

“West Nile Virus was first discovered in Uganda in 1937, and for more than 60 years, the virus stayed in Africa, and in populations that had regular travels to Africa, like the Middle East, Russia and southern Europe,” Janousek said. “In late August of 1999, two cases of encephalitis were reported to the New York City Department of Health and ultimately diagnosed as West Nile Virus. The two infected people had a connection with the Bronx Zoo and it was initially thought West Nile Virus had something to do with the zoo, but it was finally determined that the carrier was mosquitoes.”

The arrival of West Nile in the US created a flurry of research, surveillance and control measures.

Despite these efforts, West Nile is now endemic in North America, with more thousands of clinical cases having been reported, more than 2,300 deaths, and an estimated 7 million people have been infected.

Do you remember the requests to report dead birds you found to health authorities? Birds are a primary carrier of the virus and it was fatal to them.

Mosquitos that bit an infected bird could then pass on the infection to a human. It did not take long to spread across America.

About one in five people who are infected with West Nile develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

Most people only exhibit a mild fever with West Nile recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. Serious symptoms occur in less than 1% of infected people.

West Nile is most often transmitted to humans through mosquito bites, specifically bites from the Culex mosquito. This is the time of year when the Culex mosquito matures and becomes a problem.

“We are getting into the peak season for West Nile Virus,” Janousek said. “It may seem hot and dry, but anywhere you have standing water may become a breeding area for this mosquito. Nebraska is the most irrigated state for agriculture and there is water standing in tire tracks, at the edges of field and in ditches. Around you house, your rain gutters, birds baths and any receptacle that can hold water can be a breeding ground. You can help by making sure these areas stay drained of standing water.”

Janousek went on to say that you can protect yourself by avoiding being outside at peak mosquito activity time … early morning and evenings after it begins to cool down.

You can use EPA-registered insect repellents with up to 30% DEET and by wearing lightweight long-sleeved shirts and long pants when you are outside when mosquitoes are most active.

There is no West Nile vaccine for humans. It has become endemic so it will probably be an issue we deal with for a long time to come.

More on doves

We are past the time when you should have done your pre-season scouting, now you need to concentrate on established flyways.

Doves will follow the same flight path every day, until they begin getting shot at regularly. Try to find a spot to intercept them along their flyway that offers a little concealment.

Doves have phenomenal eyesight, and they can pick up movement and the human form from a long ways off. A little camo and sitting some place that offers a little bit of cover can help your success.