Family camping is a great outdoor activity and it is kicking into high gear for the summer. It is a great way to get away from your normal routine, have a small vacation, travel as little or as much as you want and enjoy what Nebraska has to offer.

In our region, we are also blessed with many nice places to camp. Scouts Rest Ranch, Lake Maloney and Sutherland Reservoir are the immediate ones that come to mind.

So, what do you need to get into family camping? One of the first things you need to think about is where you are going to sleep. Will you be sleeping in a camper or roughing it a bit more and using a tent?

There is almost an endless array of options for this aspect of camping. My best advice is take your time when making your choice, think about your needs and buy the best shelter your budget can afford.

What will you use for your bedding? Will it be a sleeping bag or a bedroll? There is a wide variety of products to choose from here, too. With sleeping bags, pay attention to what type of insulation is used and its temperature rating.

For a beginning camper, I recommend a lightweight sleeping bag with a nylon shell and synthetic insulation that is easy to care for and maintain.

You don’t need to spend a lot of money on an Arctic expedition rated super down bag if you just plan on summer camping. A sleeping bag rated down to 30 to 40 degrees would be plenty.

Cooking is another important aspect of camping. There is an old saying that alludes to food always tasting better in the outdoors. That may be true, but you need good cooking gear to make a good meal.

What you select for pots and pans has a lot to do with how far you will need to carry it to get to camp.

If you are a backpacker, you need to look at lightweight cook kits made from aluminum, stainless steel or titanium, and a small stove to match the set.

If you only plan to trek a few feet from your vehicle to your camp, that opens up a lot more possibilities. You can’t beat cast iron pans and skillets, but it is a personal choice as to what to use.

What are you going to cook on? Your pots and pans are a personal choice. Again, if you are not backpacking, kitchenware like you use at home would be fine if using a camp cook stove.

I like using cast iron in my base camps. I’m always finding cast iron cookware at garage sales. I’m sure I could outfit a family camp for less than $50. With cast iron, you can cook over an open fire.

Tia Adams of Lincoln was camped at Lake Maloney this week. She told me she grew up in North Platte and is back visiting family and friends for a few days. Lake Maloney has always been the meeting place for family and friends.

“I grew up camping. My Mom and Dad were campers and I’ve been camping for as long as I can remember,” Adams said. “I’ve tented and I’ve had an RV, but I like tenting better. Camping with a tent gets you closer to Nature.”

Adams was sitting next to a brand-new Coleman Montana eight-person tent. She told me this was its first trip and first time out of the box. She also told me she got a great deal on it via an Amazon Prime Day sale — only $100! I looked it up and she paid a little more than half price.

“Camping is some of the best stress relief you can find. Being camped like this, right next to the lake, is great. Nature is the place to find that stress relief,” Adams stated. “I’m just waiting to get my fishing pole out and get something in the water. There seems to be a lot of fish here.”

“I like it here at Lake Maloney. I like the scenery and its quiet!” Adams continued.

Adams told me that she has a trip planned for the Niobrara River in a few weeks. That will be a combination camping and kayaking trip.

eOutboards

You knew it was coming. Electric outboard motors are entering the marine market. We’ve had electric trolling motors for years, but the next step was to begin outfitting boats with electric outboard or inboard motors. I’m seeing more and more about eBoats every day.

NuWave Marine, a Mercury Marine authorized dealer in Woodbury Heights, New Jersey, recently sold the first Mercury Avator 7.5e electric outboard to be registered in the United States. Avator is Mercury’s first step in electric propulsion systems and the 7.5e model is the first in a series of electric outboard products to be released in 2023.

Mercury is slated to have its Avator 20e and 35e outboards on the market later this summer and a total of five eOutboard models in the market place by the end of this year.

To put this motor in perspective, the Avator 7.5e outboard generates 750W of power at the prop shaft and produces similar speed and acceleration as that of a Mercury 3.5hp FourStroke outboard. It is offered as a tiller or remote steering. It might be a good choice for many small boats.

Have a great week in Nebraska’s outdoors!