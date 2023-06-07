Fishing and camping are becoming the main outdoor activities right now. I see lots of folks participating in both as summer begins.

Lake McConaughy had some strong walleye action this week. Location, location, location is the key.

One angler told me he fished the southern shoreline and rocky points earlier in the day last Saturday and got skunked, only to learn from a buddy that the fishing was a lot better on the north shore. His afternoon was much better!

Trolling along the northern shoreline in 10 to 15 feet of water was very productive. Walleye in the 21-inch to 24-inch range were regularly hauled into boats. Large crankbaits and jigs with live bait have been top producing offerings for walleye anglers.

From now until the Fourth of July, anglers should target walleye and wipers using live bait on jigs or bigger lures along the shoreline.

Lake Ogallala and the NPPD canal are producing trout. Nightcrawlers, salmon eggs, Power Bait and Kastmaster lures have been working well. One of my favorite spots to fish for trout is the North Platte River below Lake Ogallala. Fishing below the rock weirs across the river in the first mile or so below the dam can often be very productive. My favorite lure for the North Platte River below Lake Ogallala are Kastmaster lures, especially the chrome/blue models. There are tiger trout in this area and I’m still looking to catch my first one!

The Sutherland inlet action is picking up. Walleye and white bass have been active. Small spinnerbaits and jigs tipped with live bait have done well. Live bait seems to have the edge. On the main body of the lake, Lindy rigs with live bait have been doing well for walleye. Deep diving crankbaits are working well around King Island. Catfish in the cooling pond, along the southern shoreline and off of Hershey Beach are being caught on cut baits and prepared blood baits.

Lake Maloney had a decent walleye bite over the Memorial Day weekend. Inlet anglers are catching walleye, white bass and drum on live bait. Anglers out in the main lake are catching walleye are on small crankbaits east of Scout Island in eight to 10 feet of water. Worms seemed to be the best bait in the outlet area. Below the outlet gate, walleye, smallmouth bass and wiper were keeping anglers busy. Use worms for the walleye, yellow and chartreuse jigs for the smallmouth and small crankbaits for the wiper.

The Tri-County Canal walleye bite is picking up below the checks in the eddy currents. Smallmouth bass can be found all along the canal in the riprap.

Merritt Reservoir walleye fishing has been picking up. Leeches under a slip-bobber in six to eight feet of water is generally a productive technique. Both the Snake River and Boardman arms of the lake have been good. I’ve seen some pictures of some fat walleye and nice crappie. One angler told me they had to throw some walleye back because they were too big … over the limit. That’s kind of a nice problem to have.

Good luck with your fishing this weekend!