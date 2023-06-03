On Thursday, June 1, the Nebraska Legislature adjourned “sine die.” The Latin words mean “without day.” In plain English it means the first session of the 108th Legislature has ended. This completes my seventh session as a state senator. The next session will be my last.

The best part of this session actually started last November on Election Day. Conservative senators in the new freshman class have made a huge and decisive difference like no freshman class in recent memory. For the previous five sessions, senators on the left side of the political aisle have been able to put at least 17 red lights on the board. This prevents reaching the 33 yes votes needed to pass a cloture motion to end a filibuster. The last election delivered several new conservative senators to the body. The new freshman class broke the gridlock. Bills we have been trying to pass for nearly a decade finally had the needed votes. Like President Barack Obama said, “Elections have consequences.”

That said, people that have been working in the Legislature for nearly 50 years have never seen a session like this one. The amount of filibustering was unprecedented. The behavior of some members of the public was disgraceful. No one can remember the last time someone was arrested in the Capitol, or threw things from the balcony onto the senators below. This session showed us a major overhaul is needed for our rules that govern debate. It tested the patience of every senator. It also gave the legislative staff, many of them in their first session, a workout with many late nights and early mornings generating thousands of motions and amendments.

I will be writing in more detail about all the accomplishments we achieved this session, but here is a brief list.

The budget we passed includes only a 2% increase despite historic 40-year-high inflation in Nebraska. We put money aside to build a new prison. We are exercising Nebraska’s South Platte River water rights with the state of Colorado and have set aside funding to build the Perkins County Canal.

After a lengthy and emotional debate, we banned abortion after 12 weeks (instead of the current 20 weeks) We passed a law that bans transgender surgeries for minors.

We became the 49th state to finally enact a school choice law that creates scholarships for poor children to attend private schools.

We passed a package of bills that delivers billions of dollars of permanent property tax relief. We enacted big cuts in income taxes, slashing the rate from 6.8% to 3.9%, saving Nebraskans almost a billion dollars a year. We eliminated taxes on Social Security income and created a child care tax credit for families. This package of tax cuts takes Nebraska from the bottom half of states into the top 15 nationally.

Another bill that has been worked on for years to greatly expand the use of ethanol in Nebraska was finally passed.

The governor created a new broadband office, and the Legislature enacted a law that will provide rural underserved communities with new opportunities for high-speed internet expansion. This bill also banned the use of technology from firms controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

We finally had the votes to repeal the motorcycle helmet law in Nebraska.

I was proud to lead the effort to pass two pieces of landmark legislation this session: the constitutional carry gun rights bill and the voter ID bill.

The last time the Nebraska Legislature produced this many outstanding achievements in one session, I think I was a second lieutenant in the infantry. I will write more about them over the summer.