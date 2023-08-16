Gov. Jim Pillen recently announced about 60 Nebraska National Guard soldiers will be deployed to Texas to help secure our nation’s border with Mexico, and at least help stem the tide of illegal immigration into the USA. Currently, Operation Lone Star is scheduled to end in September.

This border was fought over and formed by both Texas militia and federal troops in the early 1800s and has been the subject of numerous military deployments over the course of American history. The National Guard of one state helping another is, fortunately, a very common thing. I strongly support the governor’s decision. When disasters strike Nebraska, I know the Texas National Guard will be there for us in our time of need.

Securing the border cannot be discussed without talking about U.S. immigration policy. I believe the United States needs immigration. Our domestic birth rate among citizens is too low to sustain our population. That said, I strongly oppose the policy of the current administration. The president wishes to deliberately flood the country with illegal aliens. By doing so, I believe he thinks a fundamental change in the fabric of American culture can render a partisan political benefit for him and his party.

According to the Federation for American Immigration Reform, last year saw an increase of over a million more immigrants coming into the United States illegally than compared to the year before. According to a Yale study, there may be as many as 22 million illegal aliens living in the USA, and more on the way. The United States effectively has no southern border. How many countries have emptied their jails and mental institutions into the United States? History is rife with examples of what happens to countries that cannot control their borders. The situation is dire.

Texas has been put in a terrible position. They are being squeezed. On the one side by the international drug cartels who have operational control of our border, and on the other side by the federal government in Washington, D.C., whose feckless policy has caused this completely preventable situation. According to data from the border patrol, illegal immigration has reached the worst it has been in almost a century of record keeping.

What is happening on America’s southern border is a lot of serious things, but it is a human tragedy first. No one illegally crosses the U.S. border without paying the drug cartels first. What these criminal groups are doing with the human trafficking of minors, namely young girls traveling alone, is too horrifying to mention. I encourage everyone to go see the movie “Sound of Freedom.” The mission the governor sent these troops to support is very important. May God’s blessings follow them.