This past Thursday, the Nebraska Legislature concluded the first session of the 108th Legislature. Although we adjourned on Day 88 of a possible 90 days, we were able to consider all vetoes and pass priority bill packages before we adjourned. After all the drama this session, every senator welcomed the early sine die adjournment.

The Unicameral’s final week was largely spent debating voter ID implementation, prison and sentencing reform, and the governor’s line-item vetoes to the budget.

Voter ID came down to debate over the committee bill and the competing solution brought by Sen. Julie Slama. Although I received many emails and calls on this issue, I voted to move the committee bill forward since the committee overwhelmingly supported its amendment after thoroughly reviewing all the issues involved. Every state with voter ID must balance implementation with existing state and federal election laws and case law. I am hopeful that the legislation passed this year will strike that balance.

We also passed LB 50 to implement certain prison and sentencing reform measures. I expect this will be a perennial issue that we will need to revisit. Although the bill passed, I joined those who voted against the bill on Final Reading. In the end, I received too much negative feedback from constituents who felt that the bill went too far. I came to the same conclusion. It should be noted, however, that our prison system is grossly overcrowded, and we must take steps to resolve this problem. We did set aside funds to build a new prison, but we are still several years away from getting it completed. Meanwhile, we need to find better ways to help inmates to transition to the outside world and reduce recidivism.

As for the budget, the governor returned several line-item vetoes, including $10 million for rural workforce housing for each of the next two years. These funds are matching funds to assist nonprofit organizations to build rural housing projects that will sell for not greater than $325,000. Although I agree with the purpose of this program and the overwhelming need for affordable housing, I also agree with the governor that utilization of the program over the next year may be tough with the high cost of construction and the rising interest costs. Additionally, there is $8 million that will carry over from the last fiscal year to be used in this coming fiscal year. If the demand is there, the governor and the Appropriations Committee chair are open to reinstating funding next year. I feel strongly that a vote to override the governor’s veto should only be done when there are overwhelming reasons to do so. This one seemed to not rise to that level.

I was pleased to see the governor leave the 3% Medicaid provider rates for this coming year untouched. However, he did veto the second-year increase of 2%. I agreed to support the veto with the understanding that the governor would consider the results of an interim study I introduced to look at “rebasing” provider rates to catch up with current costs. Proper funding of our rural medical providers, particularly in the wake of Medicaid expansion, is critical for retaining and recruiting people to our rural communities.

Finally, I was proud to participate in a signing ceremony for LB 562, which will increase access to E-15 fuel across Nebraska. It was fitting that the signing ceremony was on the same day as the funeral for my friend Bob Lundeen of North Platte. Bob was CEO of Mid-America Bio Energy, and I know he would have been excited to see the work of the Legislature to support biofuels. He will be missed, and my prayers go out to his family as they grieve his passing.

It has been an honor to represent you in the Nebraska Legislature during the 2023 session. And my work is not done! Please reach out to me at mjacobson@leg.ne.gov or 402-471-2729 about issues you think the Unicameral should address next session. In the meantime, I will use these articles to provide a more in-depth recap of major 2023 legislation and other interim activities of the Legislature. I look forward to being able to spend more time in District 42 and meeting with constituents like you.