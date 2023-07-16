Over the summer and fall, the committees of the Legislature hold “interim studies.” These are usually held in the Capitol. An interim study is introduced by a senator as a resolution.

One of the interim studies I introduced concerns small modular nuclear reactors. An SMR is similar to the nuclear reactor used in U.S. Navy ships and submarines with over half a century of safe operational use. These reactors are built in a factory and delivered on a semi-tractor trailer to the construction site.

I introduced this study for two main reasons. First, I don’t want to see Nebraska covered in industrial wind turbines and solar panels. They tear apart rural communities. They kill endangered wildlife, and they often make very bad neighbors.

Worst of all, I think it is foolish to spend federal tax revenue on electricity generators that cannot stand on their own without massive federal subsidies. These systems have two fatal flaws that will never be overcome. They are intermittent generators. They cannot be made reliable because we cannot control when the sun shines or the wind blows.

They also cannot be “scaled” to deliver industrial supplies of electricity. Every megawatt of wind or solar generation in Nebraska has to be backed up by a megawatt of traditional generation (coal, natural gas, nuclear).

I care about our natural environment. All the things human beings have to do to maintain our modern way of life should be done in the cleanest possible way. Like wind turbine blades, solar panels cannot be recycled. The large solar farm recently destroyed by hail near Scottsbluff is going to end up in a landfill. All of the heavy metals used in these panels will now have rain water slowly leaching these poisons into our drinking water so a renewable energy company can collect federal income tax credits. This is not the future for Nebraska that I want to see.

Right now, the first SMR is being built in Idaho. This is a prototype. At the moment, this reactor isn’t a financially viable way to make electricity, but we are learning a lot. Nebraska needs a plan for the day this technology matures. Our public power organizations say that day is about 10 to 15 years in the future. When that day arrives, we need to have the first site identified and ready to go. Working with the federal government’s Department of Energy for all the different permits and licenses needed to operate a nuclear power plant is a decades-long process, so we need to get started now.

I appreciate Sen. Bruce Bostelman’s ongoing support. He chairs the Natural Resources Committee and has agreed to do this interim study. We need to be ready, so we need to start this long process now. When the hearing is scheduled, I will announce it.

We are inviting subject matter experts from around the country. I think citizens will be interested in hearing what they have to say. I am hoping we will be able to livestream the committee hearing so people can tune in.