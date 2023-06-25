Community Journalism Week in Nebraska, starting Monday, and July’s publication changes at The Telegraph naturally have me reflecting on my life’s adult path.

Most folks who knew me growing up in Ogallala expected me to go into music. So did I. I loved playing piano for my high school’s musical groups — Select Choir, Show Choir, Stage Band — and for three 1980s years in the Front Street Crystal Palace Revue, now in its 60th consecutive season.

I usually sum up my first 20 or so years after high school in two sentences: “I started out at Concordia in Seward, planning to become a music teacher in Lutheran high schools. I wound up a journalist and a Catholic.”

Look up my name online for the religious part. As for the professional part, the late Jack and Bev Pollock, who gave me my start at Ogallala’s Keith County News, deserve much of the credit for modeling a different way to serve others: community journalism.

What they sparked, and what my University of Nebraska-Lincoln journalism professors developed, The Telegraph’s late Editor Keith Blackledge and his managing editor Jill Claflin cemented in the 15 months after I started my first stint here on Jan. 3, 1987.

Both had worked at daily papers in large cities. Neither considered journalism in North Platte to be a step down. Both left here and came back.

So did I — twice — with my wife and beloved “Madame Editor,” Joan, as we moved up and down a line stretching from Scottsbluff and along U.S. 26 to Ogallala, North Platte, Omaha and Des Moines on I-80.

We returned to The Telegraph from 1995 to 1997 before 19 years in Omaha. Since my latest return, I’ve told people: “We must love North Platte. We keep coming back.”

But it’s more than that. It’s about serving wherever you’re called. And being able to once more practice community journalism in our western Nebraska home country.

What does community journalism mean to us?

We tell the stories of our people. And we offer information they may need to thrive in life and fulfill their duties as citizens of this uniquely republican, democratic nation.

It’s harder to communicate that last part today. It’s dismaying, for example, to believe in keeping people informed about their world and be accused of tilting left (or right) simply because a given story merely appears in our print and now digital publications.

Full disclosure: I’ve been a right-of-center journalist in a left-of-center profession for 35 years. I groan at big-city national or international stories like many of you. Ask my wife.

But I’ll always defend the presence of stories like those. Why? Because I’ve always figured it was worth it to learn what people I don’t agree with are up to.

To “know your enemy,” in other words, if we must have enemies. And in this country, as Abraham Lincoln said on the eve of the Civil War, “we must not be enemies.”

Community journalism isn’t about “new world orders.” Our issues are more down to earth. And, thankfully, Nebraska’s local and state issues usually have little to do with party labels.

Is there a Republican or Democratic or nonpartisan way to build a road or install a water main or properly grow crops or prepare for a tornado or blizzard?

Even when local issues reflect partisan strife, it’s our job to tell people how their elected leaders and neighbors worked things out. Or didn’t. Even if we hate the result.

We can do that only to the extent that all of you help us tell your stories — and help put food on our tables by subscribing, advertising or both.

That’s how news people and news operations survive. It’s that simple.

Regarding those changes announced last week: Even in my pre-internet J-School classes 40 years ago, we were told computers would replace newsprint sometime before we retired.

I first carried my hometown paper at age 9 in 1973. I carried The Telegraph in Ogallala for a time, too. The idea of fewer issues of a printed newspaper is hitting all of us hard.

But we’ll still be a daily publication — in that digital world our professors told us was coming.

And you’ll see not six but seven newspaper-style “e-editions” of The Telegraph every week beyond what appears instantly on our website. We’ve never been a seven-day daily before.

We’ve been telling your stories for 142 years. Only Union Pacific has been around North Platte longer than us.

I’ll stick it out if you do.