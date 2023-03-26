Elementary and secondary education has earned a spotlight nationwide, especially after schools went online during the pandemic. The unique setting provided parents a firsthand look at what goes on inside classrooms.

Many didn’t like what they found and demanded greater involvement in determining their children’s educational content and experiences.

While the solution isn’t about public vs. private schools, in the debates we saw spring up in countless school board meetings across the country, the message from parents across America has been clear: No one is more invested in a student's success than their own parents.

I am proud to say I am a product of Nebraska’s public school system. Nebraska is fortunate to have many dedicated educators in our public school systems who worked tirelessly to resume in-person learning and keep students engaged, but other regions around the country cannot say the same.

Students trapped in failing schools deserve options, and parents committed to ensuring their children receive a high-quality education should not be treated like intrusive criminals.

One of the main pillars of House Republicans’ "Commitment to America" is a future that’s built on freedom.

This week, we followed through on that promise by passing H.R. 5, the Parents Bill of Rights Act, legislation led by my colleague, Rep. Julia Letlow. To empower parents to make the best decisions for their children, this legislation recognizes their rights to be heard and to know what’s being taught in schools. It also affirms their rights to see the school budget and spending. Parents are, after all, the primary stakeholders and funders of education.

The Parents Bill of Rights also acknowledges parents’ primary interest in student safety through their right to protect their child’s privacy and be updated on any violent incidents at school.

In order for every student to have the best chance to succeed, the voices of parents must be heard. The Parents Bill of Rights is a result of us listening to those voices and a great step forward toward improving education options for American families.

Parents — not government — should always have the final say in what kind of education their child receives, no matter where they live or their socioeconomic status. In order to expand this freedom for every family in America, I have partnered with Rep. Burgess Owens to introduce the Educational Choice for Children Act.

ECCA would create a pool of annual tax credits for private, non-profit scholarship granting organizations, or SGOs, in each state and in the District of Columbia. These SGOs would then allocate one-for-one tax credits to donor families and businesses and grant scholarships to families. The scholarships could be used to pay for traditional tuition costs as well as tutoring, supplies, and other needs for families in rural areas where their local district can’t fully meet their needs and where traditional private school options don’t exist.

Because this process would be facilitated by private, non-governmental SGOs, the government would not be involved in delivering these scholarships. By creating an incentive through the tax code, this program would not be dependent whatsoever on funding from state education budgets or the U.S. Department of Education, meaning it will not compromise public school funding.

This legislation isn’t about public vs. private schools — it is an innovative policy mechanism to provide deserving students of all backgrounds with more options to fund their education needs, something we should all be able to agree on.

In the last few years, many states, including Nebraska, have already or are considering new programs which clearly demonstrate the benefits of school choice. Increasing these education options will only benefit families and empower schools to serve students better.

At the federal level, Republicans are making good on our commitment to parents and students. By protecting the rights of parents to make the best decision for their children’s education and increasing the opportunities students have to succeed, we will achieve a future built on freedom.