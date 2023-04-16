Americans everywhere are still struggling under record inflation. The March Consumer Price Index, a key inflation indicator, showed a 5% inflation rate, with overall food prices up 8.5% over March of last year.

Since 2021, Americans’ wages have declined 3.7%, which partially explains why workforce participation rates are so low at 62.6%. This has a ripple effect across our economy, leaving hardworking families and small businesses in a difficult position.

According to the National Federation of Independent Business’s Small Business Optimism Index, 43% of small business owners report having a hard time filling job openings, with overall optimism decreasing for the 15th consecutive month.

This should result in a change in direction from the Biden administration, but instead they are doubling down on their failed agenda.

For example, the administration recently released their overdue spending plan for the Internal Revenue Service. The plan unfortunately underscores the administration’s desire to increase audits instead of fully focusing on much-needed improvements to taxpayer services.

President Biden also just vetoed a bipartisan resolution to stop his misguided Waters of the U.S. rule, or WOTUS. I’ve long opposed WOTUS implementation because of the devastating impact it would have on private landowners and local governments across rural America.

Returning to the Obama-era WOTUS rule would devastate farmers, ranchers and small business owners — which will inevitably lead to even higher costs for consumers. It’s a shame the president chooses to ignore bipartisan concerns about WOTUS, but I’m glad states like Nebraska have blocked implementation.

To contrast, in the first 100 days of the Republican majority, we’ve reopened the People’s House and established a bipartisan Select Committee on China to work alongside committees of jurisdiction to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable and curb China’s influence around the world.

We’ve also passed bills to ensure parents have full control of their children’s education, repeal the IRS funding intended to be used for new audits on families and small businesses, unleash American energy production, rein in the Biden administration’s inflationary policies, prevent the Department of Energy from tapping into our strategic oil reserves to benefit China, and require the administration to put forward a plan to increase domestic energy production when the president taps into our strategic reserves in non-emergency situations.

We’ve also sent bills to the president, which he has signed, to end the COVID-19 national emergency and prevent our nation’s capital from becoming the crime capital by stopping the D.C. City Council’s soft-on-crime agenda.

Unfortunately, it’s clear the Biden administration has no intention of working with Republicans in Congress in a meaningful way to solve the tough challenges our country is facing. Still, we won’t stop fighting to get our country back on track.

House Republicans earned our majority with our “Commitment to America,” and we’ve already delivered on many of our promises in just 100 days. There is still much work to do to get our country back on track, and we haven’t wasted any time getting started.