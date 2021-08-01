Brewer: A brief history of Nebraska’s Unicam

Nebraska had only been a state for 70 years when the very first session of the Nebraska unicameral Legislature was held in January 1937. Every schoolkid in Nebraska is taught about our one-of-a-kind system of state government. Most of them also tour the Capitol building at this time of year.

As another mob of schoolkids troops past our office door, the inevitable always happens. They see the buffalo head I have displayed in our office. Much to the frustration of their chaperones, they all want to see “Buffy,” and our office is suddenly filled with wide-eyed fourth graders brimming with questions. This has to be the most photographed buffalo mount in the state. They make you forget the often vulgar nature of politics, and remind you that we do things here that are going to outlive us. They inspire me, so I decided to write about them today.