Brewer: Bad deal for Nebraska taxpayers

It’s worth considering that nationally, about 40% of K-12 public education is paid for with property taxes. In Nebraska, that number is greater than 60%, and many rural school districts are over 70%. My resolution (LR13CA) would have proposed a constitutional amendment that would limit to 33 percent how much a school district could use property taxes to fund its operations. The liberal-controlled Education Committee indefinitely postponed (killed) LR13CA because they knew if it was ever put on the ballot and left up to the people to decide, it would pass.

If LR13CA had passed, the other 66 percent of the funding for public schools would have to come from the general fund. The Legislature would have to find about $670 million to make up the difference. This money would go directly into the pockets of the property-tax payers of the whole state of Nebraska. Instead, we’re going to give at least $848 million to a single school district’s mismanaged pension fund. Which one is more important to you? I believe LB 147 takes away our ability to deliver property tax relief.