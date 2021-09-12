Brewer: Goal: Better access to natural treasures

The special session of the Legislature for redistricting is here. We begin Monday. Every 10 years after the census we redraw all the political maps, adjusting boundaries based on the new census. Even though our Unicameral is called a “nonpartisan” body, redistricting always creates the temptation for the Nebraska Legislature to make it a partisan fight. Redistricting in the next couple of weeks is going to be very politically contentious. For me, the fight is about making dead sure that we draw districts that are fair to rural Nebraska. Rural Nebraska is still the economic heart of this state. It is also the most beautiful place to be.

There are eight state parks in Nebraska. Four of them are in District 43, which I have the honor of representing. There are 283 wildlife management areas in Nebraska. My legislative district has 43 of them. We have some of the best hunting opportunities in the nation. We have beautiful waterfalls, natural lakes, reservoirs and wetlands, not to mention the globally unique geography of the Sandhills and the world-renowned rivers for float trips. All that beauty is also smack in the middle of the world’s best beef.