Brewer: It's not the Legislature's money

This past session, a number of good bills failed to pass. LB 364 is a bill from Sen. Lou Ann Linehan called the Opportunity Scholarship Act. Sen. Linehan and I both came into the Legislature in 2017. She introduces this bill every session.

In her bill, individual and corporate taxpayers would qualify for a nonrefundable tax credit equal to the amount the taxpayer contributed to a scholarship-granting organization. No taxpayer would receive a tax credit exceeding 50% of their state income tax. The idea is pretty simple. Nebraskans could donate money to a scholarship-granting organization and lower their income tax liability a little. Low-income families with children in a public school would have the option to apply for a grant to send their kids to a private school.

The bill was controversial because of its “fiscal note.” In the forecast prepared by the Department of Revenue, the bill would mean $10 million to $15 million in lost income tax revenue in the next four years. The bill was filibustered, and to end the debate a vote of 33 ayes was needed. The vote fell short again, with 29 voting yes, 18 voting no, and two present and not voting.