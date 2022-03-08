Brewer: Keep our coal plants burning

Coal-burning power plants are very important to Nebraska. Coal-fired power is the engine of our economy in Nebraska, powering industry and creating good-paying jobs in our state. During extreme weather, coal has literally saved lives. Time and time again, coal-fired power plants have kept the lights on when other forms of energy could not. I am very concerned about the plans public power organizations have to “de-carbonize” our electricity generation in Nebraska. We simply cannot ignore the fact that Nebraskans will continue to rely on coal. Wind and solar energy cannot replace coal.

The cost of electricity is greatly influenced by the cost of fuel. Coal is a low-cost fuel that produces low-cost electricity, which acts as a stimulus to the economy, providing more disposable income to consumers and creating a competitive edge for U.S. manufacturers. The average price of electricity in the U.S. is a fraction of what it is elsewhere in the world. We are very fortunate to have affordable electricity and we need to protect the power plants that deliver it.

LB 1058 is a bill I introduced to help incentivize our public power organizations to keep our base-load power plants (coal burning) up and running. Public power in Nebraska is bound by the law to deliver reliable and affordable electricity to Nebraskans. Coal passes this reliability test with flying colors. It is abundant. It is widely available. It is a stable and secure source of supply. It is inexpensive and price-stable. It is versatile. Coal is reliable energy.

The cities of North Platte and Alliance are railroad towns. Imagine what would happen to these communities if the coal trains serving Nebraska’s coal power plants ever stopped rolling. Covering the state in wind turbines and solar panels wouldn’t come close to replacing the economic impact that would be lost in western Nebraska.

LB 788 is my bill to ensure funding is available in the Rural Projects Act to help expand industrial access to rail service in western Nebraska. The act was created last year and quickly ran out of money as communities applied for grant funding. LB 788 will top up this fund with $50 million that is needed for grant applications to build new and expanded rail parks in our railroad communities. I’m hopeful the Appropriations Committee will share my view on this important bill. The budget debate will begin in the Legislature in a few days.

Contact Sen. Tom Brewer: tbrewer@leg.ne.gov, 402-471-2628.