Brewer: Key bills to watch in Legislature

The second session of the 107th Legislature has convened. Second sessions are short, 60 legislative days. Bills introduced but not passed in the first session carry over into the second session. The current end of the session is scheduled for April 20.

I have introduced 16 bills so far this session. The last day of bill introduction is Jan. 20. I think I will be introducing a few more bills. I want to devote the next several weekly updates to explaining what these bills are about.

My priority bill is LB 773. This is commonly referred to as “constitutional carry.” This would change Nebraska’s law to allow the carrying of concealed weapons without a permit. Five of our six neighboring states already have this law. The bottom line is simple; citizens should not have to pay money to lawfully exercise their constitutionally guaranteed rights. I am hopeful I have the five votes needed in the Judiciary Committee to advance this bill. This bill will receive a hearing very soon. I urge citizens interested in supporting the Second Amendment to contact the senators on this committee and ask them to support the bill. If I am forced to, I will use the “pull motion” rule to advance this bill to the full Legislature for debate.