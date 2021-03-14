Brewer: Legislature’s work moves forward

Many will object to the pull motion, arguing it weakens the power of our committee system. The idea behind the rule allowing pull motions is simple to understand: If a majority of senators think a committee has made a mistake in not advancing a bill, a motion to pull the bill is a remedy for that. The speaker informed us recently that at least 35 priority bills are still stuck in committee, so I expect to see this sort of motion used before we adjourn for the year.

One last note: Of the new features we implemented in the committees this year, my favorite was a new way for citizens to leave comments on the legislative website for the senators to read. I believe this new feature will be very useful in the next phase of our work. Full-day debate on the floor of the Legislature has begun. With Sen. Ernie Chambers no longer in the body, the pace will be more brisk than any time in the last eight years. Senators will have less time to sort through all the information on each bill. I believe this new comment feature will be very informative and useful for senators and gives us a head start on understanding each bill. Brief, timely comments from the public are very helpful as we review legislation. I encourage citizens interested in a bill to look it up on the website and leave a comment.