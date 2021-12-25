Brewer: Many reasons to be thankful

It’s that time of year when we all should pause a moment and consider the very long list of things that we all have to be thankful for. I’ve seen much of the world, and a lot of it wasn’t a pretty sight. Americans for the most part fail to grasp how blessed we all are to live in this country. I realize our federal government has some very serious problems that are so numerous I could write a book about it. But this is the time of year where I want to write about all we have to be thankful for.

I would like to thank all the Nebraskans who give of themselves so the rest of us can take so much for granted. Our law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical personnel who make dialing 911 something we can all rely on. The soldiers and airmen of our National Guard who stand ready to answer the call of the governor or the president. Our incredible health care workers who stand on the front line in the emergency room every day. The citizens who raise their hands and run for elected office on the city council or the county commissioners or the school board. The unpaid volunteers who staff rural fire departments or volunteer at their local school or church. The many veterans groups and organizations like the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars who give so much back to their communities. Civic organizations like the Eagles Club or Rotary Club or Shriners who support so many charitable causes. Even the neighbor who looks in on the elderly person who lives alone next door. The dad who agrees to be the Cub Scout pack leader, or the parent who agrees to help chaperone the fourth grade class that visits our very unique and beautiful Capitol building every spring.