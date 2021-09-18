Brewer: Nebraska needs a new Homestead Act

Last weekend I attended the funeral of one of my uncles, Mr. Pat Strasburger. He was an icon in the Sheridan County Sandhills ranching community. He passed just a few days shy of his 98th birthday. His funeral truly was a “celebration of life.” Imagine all of the things he saw.

His father (my great-uncle) homesteaded the land in the early 1900s. I didn’t realize it, but the Homestead Act didn’t officially end until 1976. Uncle Pat grew up with kerosene lights. Horsepower on the ranch came from actual horses. Electricity didn’t arrive until after World War II. It is mind-boggling to think of the many innovations and technological marvels we have seen in the last 98 years. But what will the next century hold? Will there still be ranching in Nebraska a hundred years from now?

One thing is for certain, Uncle Pat never had to try and raise five children and run a family ranch for most of a century with the property taxes and corrupt beef industry we have today. Four big beef packing corporations control over 80% of the beef sold in the United States. This growing monopoly results in ranchers making about $100 from a steer they have to raise from birth and care for over two years. The big packers make about $600 a head after making a few saw cuts and putting the beef in a box. They have to care for the animal less than a month.