Brewer: Nebraska's rural rescue volunteers need a hand

One of the unspoken assumptions that many Nebraskans make every day is that we can call 911 and get an ambulance dispatched quickly if there is a medical emergency. Outside of the major population centers, this is not always true. Ambulance crews in Lincoln and Omaha do not have to hold fundraisers to maintain their vehicles and equipment and operate their rescue squad. In rural Nebraska, however, the local volunteer rescue squad is often all there is. If you get hurt and have to dial 911 in much of my legislative district, you are in for a long wait, over an hour sometimes. We had better medevac coverage in Afghanistan.

It is very hard to find volunteers in rural Nebraska for anything. The ongoing labor shortage is making something that’s already bad even worse. Rural Nebraska’s population is increasingly more elderly, so the pool of citizens to draw from is shrinking as well. Most of our rural counties have little in the way of public resources, and no one can afford a property tax increase to help fund these services. The Legislature should make sure that there are not unnecessary obstacles to those seeking to serve as volunteer emergency medical technicians.